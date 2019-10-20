- Horst Auctioneers conducted a catalog antique auction Sept. 13-14 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were a total of 686 bidders, online and in attendance. Several items and prices included: a yellow Lehnware cup and saucer, $8,000; a Lehnware water bucket, $4,300; a Lehnware sewing chest, $2,350; a rainbow spatterware tulip bowl, $9,600; a schoolhouse toddy plate, $2,750; a J. Feeg covered redware jar, $3,900; a Lehnware miniature chest, $3,600; a Gaudy Dutch Primrose plate, $2,750; a J. Henne redware bowl, $2,200; an Abner Zook 3D painting, $8,200; and a Simon carved bird walking stick, $3,900.
- Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Sept. 19 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 379 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a set of sterling flatware, $575; a sterling silver bowl, $360; a basket design quilt, $300; a large Breininger charger, $230; three wooden turnings, $220; an oak bookcase, $425; a walnut mid-century bookcase, $300; a five-piece mid-century bedroom set, $600; an antique two-door china closet, $400; and a pressure washer, $200.
- Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, toys, model trains, dolls, household goods and tools Sept. 21 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, There were 238 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: an American Flyer circus train set, $575; a Northern Pacific train set, $270; an American Flyer train set, $290; a B&O rideable train engine, $675; a Santa Fe train set, $270; a tray lot of Pez dispensers, $425; a case of Hot Wheels, $400; and a ladies diamond ring, $600.
- Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Sept. 25 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 332 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a large German steam engine, $550; a blue canning jar, $225; a large anvil, $425; a Grizzly brake with stand, $370; a Fire Chief gas sign, $575; two Railway Express Agency signs, $260 and $190; a John Deere pedal tractor, $460; a Sheraton sewing stand, $280; and a set of six red-painted chairs, $450.
- Probst Family Auction Service, of Willow Street, conducted a two-day public auction Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 for Bill and Rose Groff at 480 Kirks Mill Road, Nottingham. Several items and prices included: John Deere 2240 diesel tractor with front loader, $4,000; three-point Taylor Way 6-foot rototiller, $950; No. 20 Griswold cast-iron hotel skillet with block letters, $975; Oestarr Waffeenfabr Ges Steyer 6.5x54 caliber rifle, $450; 1978 CX Carlson watercolor, (Plank Road), $195; 1980 CX Carlson watercolor, Mount Olive Church, $190; a Newhauser No. 50 (Lititz) bear trap, $650; a Duke “D” bear trap, $510; a trappers knapsack basket with entire contents, $350; a cast-iron dinner bell, $150; a green-painted Acme buggy seat, $210; and a Sheaffer wooden wagon with spoked wheels, $240.
- Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 3 for Joanne N. Lehman at 19 S. Fulton St. A Cape Cod-style, three-bedroom house with garage sold for $153,000 to Linda and Sidney Weit, of Manheim.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 4 for David S. and Vera M. Holt at 766 Maple Grove Road, New Holland. A one-story brick rancher with attached three-car garage and detached two-story shop/garage on 3.9 acres sold for $452,000 to Mahlon Stoltzfus, of New Holland.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 7 for Benuel S. and Katie King at 181 Frogtown Road, East Earl. A 2 1/2-story frame/vinyl four-bedroom dwelling with detached two-car garage and two-story shop on 1 acre sold for $262,000 to Titus Detwiler, of East Earl.
- Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 7 for the Robert S. Mack estate at 108 Oakridge Drive, New Holland. A brick, three-bedroom split-level house with garage sold for $175,000 to Millpond Properties LLC, of Lititz.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 8 for Paul I. and Gloria J. Blank at 500 Lenover Road, Parkesburg. A 1 1/2-story, brick, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage on 3 acres sold for $290,000 to Amos B. King, of Atglen.
- Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 8 for the Dorothy M. Freeman estate at 101 Old Mountain Road, Bethel. A 1.6-acre tract sold for $52,000 to Lamar Longenecker, of Bethel.
- Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 12 for John L. and Arlene H. Weber at 89 Ridge Ave., Ephrata. A four-bedroom rancher on a 1-acre lot sold for $295,000 to Dennis and Linda Nolt, of Ephrata.