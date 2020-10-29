Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of personal property Oct. 17 for the Joan Woods. Several items and prices included: a 1929 Ford Model-A pickup truck, $15,400; a 1963 Dodge 880 station wagon, $11,000; a 1964 Dodge Dart convertible, $11,000; a 1954 International R-130 stake body truck, $9,900; a Ford 9N tractor, $1,200; a Chrysler pedal car (in parts), $1,100; a 1940 Ranger boy’s bike, $715; rooster and turkey holiday containers, $440; and a Keystone ride-on plane, $275.

Leaman Auctions, of Willow Street, conducted an auction Oct. 17 of more than 40 International Harvester farm tractors and pieces of equipment for the Johnson family in Belle Meade, New Jersey. Approximately 240 attended on-site and 95 online. Several items and prices included: International Harvester 1456, $12,000; International Harvester 1468, $26,250; International Harvester 1026 with MFWD, $17,500; a 756-D, $9250; a Krause 18-foot No. 7400 disc, $19,000; a 1968 Chevrolet C-30 dually truck with dump, $7,750; and a 1964 Thunderbird, $11,000.

Leaman Auctions, of Willow Street, conducted an auction Oct. 24 for Horst Tractor Repair and Engine Machine shop. Approximately 300 attended on-site. Several items and prices included: a Ford 8700, $15,000; a Ford 7000, $12,000; a Ford 5000, $12,000; a Ford 4000 with loader, $7,000; a rebuilt DT 436 engine, $5,600; machine shop tools including flywheel grinder, $5,000; and a valve refacer, $3,400.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 16 for Floyd and Jane Nolt at 981 W. Main St., New Holland. A 1 1/2-story, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath dwelling with garage/workshop sold for $160,000 to John Lantz, of Gap.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 21 for Marvin and Emma Fisher at 159 N. Ronks Road. A three-bedroom rancher with attached oversized two-car garage along with barn and storage shed on 0.53 acres sold for $329,000 to John R. Fisher.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 22 for the David and Lydia Reiff estate at 85 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom, two-bath dwelling along with two-story barn on 4.5 acres sold for $517,500.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 22 for Twila J. Steffy at 1725 Ligalaw Road, East Earl. A three-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling on 3.2 acres sold for $635,000 to David and Rose Stoltzfus, of Strasburg.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 23 for Peter and Sandra Shirk at 177 E. Main St., Leola. A two-unit, two-story home and three-bay detached garage on 1 acre sold for $300,000 to Ben Rutt, of Lancaster.

Tim Weaver Auctioneer Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 23 for Aaron K. and Katie K. Glick at 79 Springville Road, Quarryville. A 2 1/2-story, six-bedroom house with two-story barn and garage on 1.8 acres sold for $300,000 to Benuel Lapp Jr.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 24 for James M. and Ruth G. Lauver at 605 E. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz. An 1800s two-story, five-bedroom limestone farmhouse and barn on a 1.56-acre lot sold for $305,000 to Daniel King, of Lititz.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate Oct. 26 for John B. and Joanna L. Horning at 380 Sandy Hill Road, Denver. A three-bedroom, two-story dwelling with detached three-bay garage on 3.1 acres sold for $299,000 to Joel and Marco Burkholder, of Denver.