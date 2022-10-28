Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville conducted a public sale of real estate for Isaac G. Hess at 675 S. Ridge Road, Denver: Sept. 30. A stone rancher and barn on 8.6 acres sold for $510,000 to Moses Glick, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville conducted a public sale of real estate for Susan B. Given at 220 Street Road, Oxford: Oct. 14. A dwelling and barn/shop on 4.1 acres sold for $465,000 to John E. King, of Oxford.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville conducted a public sale of real estate for Dennis E. and Darlene J. Hess at 870 Clay Road, Lititz: Oct. 15. A farmhouse, bank barn and outbuildings on 10 acres sold for $1,330,000 to Arthur Hoover, of Lititz.

Jay M. Leary, of New Holland, and Randy Stoltzfus, of Leola, conducted public sale of real estate for the Sadie E. Stehr estate at 331 W. Conestoga St., New Holland: Oct. 15. A two-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage sold for $277,000 to David K. Smucker, of Narvon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for the Pequea Lane Farm Partnership at 819 Penn Grant Road, Lancaster: Oct. 15. A two-family house, bank barn and steel equipment building sold for $2,965,000 to Darryl and Dawn Rohrer, of Lancaster.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Stevens conducted a public sale of real estate for Mervin and Sadie Allgyer at 275 Monterey Road, Bird-in-Hand: Oct. 17. A four-bedroom dwelling, garage/shop with two-car garage, and barn on 1 acre sold for $635,000 to Vicki Sump and Elsie Rhodes, of Cordera, Maryland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for Mary Lou Russell at 225 Pine Lane, New Holland: Oct. 18. A three-bedroom dwelling with garage on a 0.25-acre lot sold for $275,000 to Shalom Legacy LLC of East Earl.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Stevens conducted a public sale of real estate for Alvin and Katie Beiler at 45 Lesal Drive, Gordonville: Oct. 18. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and horse barn on a 0.6-acre lot sold for $565,000 to Benuel Beiler, of Honey Brook.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for Sylvan Glick at 780 Mount Vernon Road, Gap: Oct. 19. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 1.8 acres sold for $410,000 to Levi and Linda Yoder, of Gap.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for Levi and Rebecca Stoltzfus at 113 Black Horse Road, Paradise: Oct. 20. A six-bedroom farmhouse with barn, diesel shed and shop/garage/warehouse on 1.8 acres sold for $1,410,000 to Stephen and Crystal Zimmerman, of Ronks.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services of Quarryville conducted a public sale of real estate for Roger and Meschelle Roten at 1142 Silver Spring Road, Holtwood: Oct. 21. A four-bedroom, three-bath dwelling with two-car garage along with detached garage and storage shed on 3.73 acres sold for $625,000 to Elmer Stoltzfus, of Holtwood.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville conducted a public sale of real estate for Merle R. Ruth at 1780 Black’s Bridge Road, Annville: Oct. 24. A rancher with detached shop on 1.35 acres sold for $202,000 to Brandon and Amanda Gricks, of Harrisburg.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim conducted a public auction at 1400 Cider Press Road, Manheim: Oct. 10. Several items and prices included: 1948 Farmall Cub tractor with mower, $2,475; 1951 Farmall Cub tractor, $1,045; 1953 Farmall Super C tractor, $990; Horizon 195 Cudd boat and trailer, $853; 2018 single-axle trailer, $798; Henry .44 Magnum lever action rifle, $633; Swisher pull-behind mower, $495; 30-06 bolt-action rifle, $440; Russian Nagant rifle, $407; and Husqvarna snow blower: $319.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim conducted a public auction at 102 Bower Lane, Forest Mill, Maryland: Oct. 13. Several items and prices included: cherry dining room set, $798; Hess oil tanker truck, $770; Thomasville leather sectional sofa, $715; Hot Wheels 24-car collectible, $605; modern bedroom suite, $319; Hot Wheels VW beach bomb, $297; Washington quarter album, $286; Shaker style table and chair set, $220; 1980 Olympic silver set, $198; and Hess fire truck: $198.

Hess Auctioneers LLC of Marietta conducted its 15th anniversary truck, tractor and equipment auction in Marietta: Oct. 14. There were a total of 1,306 on-site and online bidders. Several items and prices included: 2020 Kenworth T680 sleeper, $130,000; 2001 Peterbilt 378 wrecker, $95,500; 2012 Peterbilt 357 triaxle aluminum dump, $93,000; 2017 Western Star 4700 flatbed truck, $65,000; 2007 Peterbilt 378 sleeper, $61,500; 2017 Kenworth T680 sleeper, $60,500; 2009 Peterbilt 388 day cab, $50,000; 2010 CAT D6NLGP crawler dozer, $45,000; 2014 Freightliner cab chassis, $39,500; 2005 CAT 420DIT backhoe, $39,000; 2015 Freightliner M2 box truck, $34,000; two ASV RC-30 compact track loaders, $32,000 each; and 2007 Chaparral 50-foot step-deck trailer, $30,000.

Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim conducted an auction at 1060 Hardee Drive, Aberdeen, Maryland: Oct. 20. There were 194 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Linde H45 forklift, $5,280; Genie GS-190 scissor lift, $4,455; Starcraft Holiday pontoon boat and trailer, $3,905; 1993 Winnebago motor home, $2,750; 40-foot sea containers, $2,695 each; Glastron GS 249 boat and trailer, $1,706; Greenlee pipe bender, $1,265; three 55-gallon oil drums, $1,045; 6.6 diesel engine, $853; and rigid pipe cutter/threader, $743.