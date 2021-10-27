Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 18 for Richard C. and Barbara A. Hartman at 730 White Oak Lane, Leesport. A 16.3-acre farmette with house and barn sold for $310,000 to Tyler and Emily Sensenig, of Bowmansville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 25 for G. Kenneth Sheaffer at 848 Mount Zion Road, Lebanon. A three-bedroom dwelling with detached two-car garage on a 0.5-acre lot sold for $260,000 to Elliot Hain and Taylor French, of Lebanon.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 5 for Daniel S. Smucker at 283 Cambridge Road, Narvon. A 2-acre building lot sold for $150,000 to Melvin Stoltzfus, of Gap.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 6 for Tri-Town Holdings LLC at 1775 Euclid Drive. An eight-unit investment property on 1.7 acres sold for $930,000 to Levi S. King Jr., of Lititz.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 7 for John B. and Lucy E. Nolt at 182 W. Maple Grove Road, Denver. A four-bedroom dwelling, shop and barn/garage on 1.1 acres sold for $340,000 to Cedar Springs Properties LLC, of Narvon.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 12 for Alta M. Nolt at 237 Butter Road, Leola. A modular, detached barn/garage sold for $340,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Stoltzfus, of Leola.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 14 for Irene Showalter at 5436 Meadville Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom, 2½-bath rancher with one-car garage on a 1.80-acre tract sold for $467,000 to Eric Smucker, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 14 for David I. and Janice L. Horning at 1606 Reading Road, Mohnton. A mid-1700s, four-bedroom dwelling with detached two-car garage on 1.7 acres sold for $420,000 to Mervin and Lisa Jo Martin, of Narvon.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 15 for Kimberly and Michael Flores at 991 Hidden Hollow Drive, Gap. A two-story home with two-car garage and swimming pool on 2.8 acres sold for $495,000 to Michael Jans and April Weeks, of New York.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 16 for Benjamin and Kristina Railing at 3486 Willow Street Pike South, Willow Street. A three-bedroom, two-bath dwelling on 6.5 acres sold for $352,000 to Samuel Stoltzfus, of Willow Street.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 20 for Joseph and Constance Wolkowicz at 8 Happy Hoof Lane, Ronks. A four-bedroom rancher with two-car garage along with horse barn on 4 acres sold for $925,000 to Melvin and Barbara Esh, of Ronks.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 21 for James M. and Carol A. Delp at 225 Blimline Road, Mohnton. A dwelling, barn and other small buildings on 4 acres sold for $417,000 to Madison and Jasmine Martin, of East Earl.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of two tracts of real estate Oct. 22 for Scott and Tamara Martin. An 89.7-acre woodland property along Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz, sold for $1,704,300 to Lancaster County Conservancy of Lancaster. A 17.3-acre woodland property at Oak Lane and West Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, sold for $484,000 to Eric and Miranda Echternacy of Lititz.