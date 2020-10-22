Hess Auctioneers LLC conducted a public online sale of 1,198 cataloged trucks, trailers and equipment Oct. 16 at Hess Auctioneers, Marietta. There were 1,482 registered bidders. Items sold included a 2013 Kenworth T800 triaxle sleeper, $64,750; 2014 Freightliner Cascadia triaxle steel dump, $57,000; 2005 Peterbilt 379 triaxle steel dump, $53,000; 2011 Peterbilt 367 roll off, $40,000; 2013 Pikrite 5,500-gallon tanker trailer, $39,000; John Deere 304K wheel loader, $34,500; 2016 Peterbilt 579 T/A daycab, $33,000; 2013 Peterbilt 367 T/A sleeper, $32,000; 2015 Kenworth T800 T/A daycab, $30,000; 2012 Reitnouer 53-foot step deck trailer, $27,500; 2013 Freightliner M2 26-foot box truck, $25,000; 2012 Kenworth T370 reefer truck, $23,000; 2013 Takeuchi TL12 crawler loader, $23,000; 2007 Eby 46-foot walking floor, $22,000; 2008 TrailKing flatbed trailer, $22,000; 2008 XCG Maximus 330LC-8 excavator, $20,000; 2011 Mack MRV refuse truck, $17,000; 2015 Hyundai 53-foot van trailer, $17,000; 2003 Sterling 9500 sleeper with 2003 Boydson nine-car carrier, $15,500; 2007 Ottawa 30 jockey truck, $14,000; 1997 Winnebago Luxor 36-foot motorhome, $13,000; 1999 Heil pneumatic tanker, $12,500; 2014 Freightliner M2 cab chassis, $12,000.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 19 for Edna S. Martin at 109 Poplar St., Myerstown. A two-bedroom rancher on a 0.31-acre lot sold for $239,000 to Doris Binkley, of Schaefferstown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct 17 for Daryl and Tina Pilon at 2927 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand. A 2.5-story, five-bedroom dwelling sold for $365,000 to S. Glick Investments, of Ronks.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 17 for Robert Baum at 361 S. Belmont Road, Paradise. A two-story, three-bedroom colonial dwelling with two-car garage and two utility buildings on 2.4 acres sold for $395,000 to Eli and Naomi Beiler, of Strasburg.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of real estate Oct. 15 for Brenda and William Hanson at 2913 Pinch Road, Manheim. A 1.5-story, three-bedroom house with garage on 6 acres of woodland was sold for $350,000 to Jarryd and Joyce Moyer, of Manheim.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 15 for Amos and Martha Riehl at 5099 Amish Road, Kinzers. Two houses and a two-story barn on 1.24 acres sold for $434,000 to Elam Stoltzfus, of Kinzers.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of real estate Oct. 17 for the Joan Woods estate at 339 Main St., Red Hill. A brick 2.5-story house with a garage was sold for $200,000 to Donald Deck, of East Greenville.