Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 11 for David K. and Rebecca F. Smucker at 22 Faust Lane, Denver. A three-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage on 0.58 acres sold for $232,000 to Jody Hoover, of Denver.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 13 for David A. Martin at 148 W. Main St., Leola. A four-bedroom dwelling with attached garage on a 0.19-acre lot sold for $176,000 to Samuel B. Stoltzfus, of Leola.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of art deco items, crystal, trains, furniture and more Oct. 6 in Lancaster. There were 154 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 14-karat gold jewelry, $210; 10-karat gold jewelry, $145; jewelry box filled with vintage jewelry and silver, $150; cameo, pins, brooches and clips (some silver), $60; set of midcentury modern lamps, $60; bronze sculptures and more, $85; Kings Crown ruby flash glassware, $32; brass boat propellers, $32 and $34; Remington bronze statue on marble base, $77; and two bronze sculptures on marble bases, $85.01.