Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 28 for Ruth M. Rudy at 825 Pointview Ave., Ephrata. A Cape Cod-style house with attached one-car garage sold for $183,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Landis, of Ephrata.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 30 for the Dolores F. Lines estate at 47 E. Main St., Brownstown. A Cape Cod-style house with detached two-car garage and garden shed sold for $232,000 to Jesse Fisher, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 28 for Raymond Z. and Sarah L. Smucker at 1410 Springville Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 0.36-acre lot sold for $182,000 to Kathleen Sensenig, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 30 for Eunice Hess at 660 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom dwelling with attached garage on a 0.58-acre lot sold for $293,000 to Paul and Barbie Fisher, of Lititz.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 1 for Charles N. Bitting at 460 Greenville Road, Denver. A two-bedroom A-frame cottage on 1.1 acres sold for $202,000 to Robert Roth, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 2 for Robert C. Sr. and Karen S. Lorence at 2363 Jones Mountain Road, Mifflinburg. A three-bedroom cabin with attached garage on a 1-acre lot sold for $205,000 to Jonas King, of Gap.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estateOct. 2 for John O. and Malinda Yoder at 270 Pine Grove Road, Nottingham. A 10.9-acre farmette with five-bedroom house, barn, and greenhouses sold for $830,000 to Jacob and Mary Fisher, of Oxford.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 4 for Michael L. and Jalissa R. Good at 637 Overlys Grove Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom, 1.5-bath rancher with attached two-car garage and detached pole barn on a 0.80-acre lot sold for $460,000 to Mahlon Zimmerman, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 4 for Pauline C. Weitzel at 869 Fairview Ave., Ephrata. A two-bedroom rancher on 0.3 acres sold for $270,000 to Patricia Nichols, of Stevens.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 5 for Roy and Joy Hoover at Dogwood Drive and Ridge Avenue, Ephrata. Two 3-acre tracts of woodland sold for $330,000 to Jonathan Martin, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 7 for Eva H. Zimmerman at 370 Royer Road, Lititz. A two-story house with detached three-bay garage on a 0.68-acre lot sold for $230,000 to Henry Jr. and Lorrene Zimmerman, of Lititz.

Jay M. Leary, of New Holland, and Randy Stoltzfus, of Leola, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 8 for the C. Christian Groff estate at 1267 East Earl Road, East Earl. A three-bedroom rancher sold for $193,000 to Bill Diem, of East Earl.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 12 for Nathan and Sandra Zimmerman at 220 Line Road, Stevens. A 9.7-acre tract sold for $470,000 to Aaron and Karen Martin, of Ephrata.