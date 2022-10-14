Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 27 for Kurtis L. and Deborah A. Burkholder at 64, 66 and 68 Muddy Creek Church Road, Denver. A three-unit property on 0.3 acres sold for $534,000 to Lorenzo Bonura, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 29 for Paul R. and Annie Z. Martin at 1006 Dry Tavern Road, Denver. A three-bedroom dwelling along with barn/garage on 0.8 acres sold for $255,000 to Nelson Weaver, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 1 for the Amos B. Sensenig estate at 6220 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim. A three-bedroom dwelling along with pole building on 1.3 acres sold for $175,000 to Sidney and Leanna Eby, of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 3 for David and Lena King at 434 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage and storage building on 1.9 acres sold for $605,000 to Mervin Fisher, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 4 for the Jennifer Blakeslee estate at 1087 Rettew Mill Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom house with one-car garage on 0.37 acres sold for $202,000 to RHF & Associates, of Ephrata.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 6 for Miriam Thomas at 3350 and 3354 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A four-bedroom, two-bath house with two-car garage along with shop and pole building on 12.3 acres as well as personal property sold for $2,750,000 to SN Lombardo Capital, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 6 for the Kathleen Nolt estate at 202 Huyard Road, New Holland. A double-wide modular home (to be moved) sold for $90,000. A vinyl shed (to be moved) sold for $9,200.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 8 Stephen and Susan Murphy at 1512 Susquehannock Drive, Drumore. A four-bedroom, 2.5-bath dwelling along with barn and personal property sold for $1,550,000 to Steve and Donna Long, of Drumore.

White Horse Auction Service, of Gap, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 8 for David and Sarah King at 430 School Lane Road. A house and barn on 1.16 acres sold for $585,000 to Sam and Rose Stoltzfus.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale Sept. 29 for the Kevin E. Landis estate at 2208 Wood St., Lancaster. Several items and prices included: 2007 GMC 3500 HD extended cab truck, $11,110; 2013 JLG hydraulic lift trailer, $8,470; 2001 Sanpan 2200 LE pontoon boat and trailer, $7,480; shuttle lift crane, $6,820; 2016 Viking-Vee equipment trailer (incomplete), $3,080; 2006 Ford Explorer, $2,750; Chicago Dreis 48-inch brake, $1,568; Chicago Krump 14-gauge brake, $1,238; Dayton drill press, $908; and Liftmoore 3200 service truck, $798.