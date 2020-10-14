Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Sept. 17 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an 1895-S $20 gold piece, $1,925; an 1880 $5 gold piece, $550; a 1909-S Indian cent, $425; $72 face value 40% silver, $500; $42.50 face value silver half dollars, $800; 20 Barber half dollars, $625; 16 Walking Liberty half dollars, $400; a 1916-D dime, $425; an 1877 penny, $450; an 1864 quarter, $350; an 1881-CC silver dollar, $600; an 1885-CC silver dollar, $550; and an 1889-CC silver dollar, $525.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Sept. 24 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Brumbach watercolor, $2,550; a copper apple butter kettle, $290; a reverse painted shade lamp, $270; three rings, $380; three early documents, $350; a silver plated tea set, $800; a four-piece Henkel Harris bedroom set, $800; a cherry Stickley console cabinet, $260; a mahogany bedroom set, $400; a sectional sofa, $400; a four-piece Mission oak bedroom set, $1,200; and an Ariens snowblower, $300.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 24 for Richard and Mildred Groff at 983 Fruitville Pike, Lititz. A ranch-style dwelling with attached one-car garage and detached two-story workshop/shed sold for $184,000 to Fruitville Pike Farm LLC, of Manheim.

n Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Sept. 28 for Douglas and Roberta Gockley at 521 E. Main St., Ephrata. A commercial two-chair barbershop with two apartments and detached frame shed sold for 185,100 to Gary Varner, of Reinholds.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 1 for the Shirley I. Hertzog estate at 218 Grant St., Ephrata. A brick, ranch-style dwelling with first-floor attached carport and basement-level one-car garage sold for $183,000 to Adam and Suzette Burd, of Ephrata.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate Oct. 6 for Wilmer K. and Annie K. Smucker at 117 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood. A 2 1/2-story house as well as two-story barn, garage and sheep barn on 12 acres sold for $785,000 to Aaron and Sadie Blank.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 8 for Gene and Mary Ellen McKillips at 5742 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage along with garage shop on 0.06 acres sold for $299,000 to Raymond King, of Gordonville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 9 for David and Effie Peachey at 10881 Reitz Lane, Mill Creek. A mobile home and small barn on 7 acres sold for $105,000 to David Krick, of Leola.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale Oct. 10 for Anna and David Derr at 2288 Furnace Hills Pike, Newmanstown. A three-bedroom house and frame bank barn on 27 acres sold for $725,000 to Daniel Fisher, of Gordonville. Personal property sold included a John Deere 4410 loader tractor, $14,500, and a Bush Hog three-point rotary mower, $1,500.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 12 for Janis Bicevskis at 1009 Columbia Ave. A semi-detached house with detached two-car garage sold for $173,000 to Randall and Lorretta Witmer, of Lancaster.