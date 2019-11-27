Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Oct. 9. There were 345 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a paint-decorated check board, $350; a sterling covered dish, $375; 23 sterling silver spoons, $350; 16 sterling silver spoons, $500; an inlaid Swiss music box, $575; two sets of Zippo lighters, $350; a reproduction grandfather’s clock, $500; and a large coffee mill, $270.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public antique tool sale at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Oct. 12. There were 196 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a rare corn sheller, $300; a cabinet maker’s miter/block plane, $325; a small cone mandrel, $240; a Stanley No. 72 Chamfer plane, $160; a combination plane, $190; and a Stanley Sweetheart level, $200.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Oct. 16. There were 368 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Sunoco sign, $220; an ice block peacock carnival board, $310; a green carnival fish bowl, $275; a Stag and Holly footed carnival plate, $275; marigold carnival candlesticks, $210; a nine-piece oak dining room set, $425; a three-piece Victorian bedroom set, $425; two leather recliners, $300 and $260; a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, $3,600; a 2002 Toyota Tundra, $10,100; a 2016 Toyota Rav 4, $10,700; and two John Deere tractors, $1,400 and $975.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, toys and collectibles at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Oct. 19. There were 248 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: an American Flyer train set, $290; an Overland locomotive and tender, $210; a nickel-plated engine and tender, $260; an American Flyer passenger set, $300; a cast-iron three-piece train set, $290; American Flyer passenger cars, $230; and agate marbles, $800.
Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, tools and collectibles at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, Oct. 23. There were 386 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a set of sterling flatware, $1,150; a refinished softwood seed chest, $875; a Hamilton wristwatch, $250; a tobacco seeder, $270; a Coats spool cabinet, $240; a Clark’s spool cabinet, $325; two midcentury modern bedroom sets, $525 and $375; a carved mahogany leather-top table, $310; an oak display cabinet, $425; an oak stacking bookcase, $400; a Stihl chain saw, $220; a Honda walking mower, $300; and a Trex patio set, $300.
Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate for Joann Pomeroy at 98 Brubaker Road, Lititz, Nov. 7. A bi-level dwelling with lower-level two-car garage and frame barn/shed on 1 acre sold for $225,000 to Eugene Martin of Lititz.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Hurst Dwellings LLC at 361 E. Main St., New Holland, Nov. 19. A five-unit apartment building sold for $375,000 to Daniel Huyard, of New Holland.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. at 1039 Frys Road, Ephrata, Nov. 21. An 8.5-acre tract of farmland with a two-bedroom mobile home and small barn sold for $580,000 to Paul S. Zook, of New Holland.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property for Carl V. and Rose Marie Musser at 1345 Horning Road, Denver, Nov. 21. A brick, three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on three-quarter acres sold for $260,000 to Wilmer and Janie Nolt, of Narvon. Also sold were cars: a 2018 Toyota Avalon, for $27,700, and a 2009 Toyota Matrix, for $10,000.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. along Quarry Road, Honey Brook, Nov. 22. A 10.8-acre wooded tract sold for $150,000 to Josiah and Erin Witman, of Ephrata.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. at 968 Welsh Road, Honey Brook, Nov. 22. A 2.2-acre tract with four-bedroom, 1 1/2-story home sold for $142,000 to Jamin Stoltzfus, of Honey Brook.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. at 140 Quarry Road, Honey Brook, Nov. 22. A 6.3-acre wooded tract with three-bedroom modular home sold for $160,000 to James Yoder of Honey Brook.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate for the Hazel Weaver estate at 412 Linden St., Terre Hill, Nov. 22. A 10.5-acre tract sold for $275,000 to Anthony Reiff, of East Earl.