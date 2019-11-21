Pennsylvania Auction Center, of Quarryville, conducted a monthly auction Nov. 16. Several items and prices included: a 1928 Browning Colt, $5,250; a Weatherby Mark V 257 WBY, $1,700; a Legendary Arms M704 260 Nosler, $1,675; a Wolf LV Competition, $1,550; and a Guide Lamp Liberator, $1,400.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of real estate for Dorothy Stoltzfus at 50 Timberline Drive, Lititz, Nov. 11. A three-bedroom, split-level house with attached garage sold for $191,000 to Joshua Dukeman, of Ephrata.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public auction of real estate for Philip R. and Betty Ann Loht at 499 Frogtown Road, Ronks, Nov. 13. A two-story stone/brick dwelling with bank barns and horse barn on 23.5 acres sold for $760,000 to Levi and Mary Beiler, of Ronks.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville, conducted a public auction of real estate for Janice C. Hendricks at 135 S. Peartown Road, Denver, Nov. 13. A 2 1/2-story, three-bedroom dwelling on 5.5 acres sold for $190,000 to Zach and Jackie Donmoyer, of Denver.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public auction of real estate for William E. and Grace A. Sprecher on Reading Road in the Narvon/Bowmansville area, Nov. 14. Two tracts of land with a pond and about 8 acres (tillable) sold for $220,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Reiff, of Bowmansville.
Art Pennebecker and Brad Wolf Auctioneers Inc., of Denver, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property for the Lynn L. Rannels estate at 169 Witmer Road, Reinholds, Nov. 15 and 16. There were approximately 600 registered bidders. A bank barn and pole-style garage on 22.7 acres sold for $414,000 to Klint and Wendy Auker. Several other items and prices included: a restored 1960 B61 Mack truck, $36,200; a Caterpillar 955L loader, $14,400; a 1923 Ford T-Bucket car, $12,500; a 1990 Chevy Corvette (manual), $4,600; a 1990 Chevy Corvette (automatic), $2,750; a Ford 8N tractor, $2,200; a 2008 Big Tex trailer, $700; a 2011 Mission aluminum trailer, $700; a Katolight PTO generator, $1,350; a King Kutter 6-foot tiller, $750; and a Howse rotary mower, $425.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Bowmansville, conducted a public auction of real estate for Roy D. and Carol A. Becker at 1428 Reading Road, Mohnton, Nov. 16. A custom, one-story, three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on 0.4 acres sold for $250,000 to Richard and Judith Erkinger of Stevens.
Jay M. Leary, of New Holland, and Randy L. Stoltzfus, of Leola, conducted a public auction of real estate and personal property for the Paul E. Wagner estate at 125 Birch Lane, New Holland: Nov. 16. A three-bedroom home with garage sold for $240,000 to Caleb King, of Ronks. Personal property sold included a 2008 GMC Envoy, $7,000; a 2005 Mercury Sable, $3,700; a Husqvarna riding mower, $350; an air compressor, $300; tires and rims, $170; a Civil War pouch, $155; a Chevrolet engine with stand, $150; a cast-iron skillet, $105; marbles, $90; and Pepsi glasses, $75.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate for Martin L. Camp at 322 N. Rose Alley, Bainbridge, Nov. 18. A three-bedroom, brick, ranch-style house sold for $169,000 to Nicolas Givens, of Elizabethtown.