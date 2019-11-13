- Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 17 for Mabel G. King at 32 E. Main St., Akron. A brick, ranch-style dwelling with attached one-car garage and vinyl shed sold for $179,000 to Gary and Sarah Martin, of Ephrata.
- Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 22 for Joyce E. Doster at 1736 Lincoln Gardens Road, Ephrata. A brick, ranch-style dwelling with attached two-car garage and garden shed sold for $299,000 to Elvin and Carol Hurst, of Lititz.
- Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 24 for the Robert J. Sanders estate at 2337 Stumptown Road. A brick and vinyl-sided, ranch-style dwelling with attached one-car garage and garden shed sold for $150,000 to Richard and Nora Fischer, of Lancaster.
- Boltz Auction Co., of Lancaster, conducted a public auction of real estate Oct. 24 for Delores E. Kresge at 803 Locust St., Columbia. A 2 1/2-story, brick townhouse-style dwelling with four bedrooms and one bath sold for $70,000 to 41 Realty LLC, of Lancaster.
- Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 28 for Richard and Joanne Ondrusek at 300 W. Park Ave., Myerstown. A brick, 1 1/2-story Cape Cod dwelling sold for $150,000 to Dolores Gobright, of Robesonia.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 1 for Matthew Jr. and Kathleen Kolb at 592 Mennonite Road, Royersford. A three-story, five-bedroom dwelling with two-bedroom in-law quarters, a tennis court, a bank barn, equipment building and a shop/garage on 12 acres as well as tractors, a truck, farm equipment, mowers, trailers, skid loader, landscape equipment, shop items, tools and guns, sold for $800,000 to HTC Associates LLC, of Worcester.
- Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 2 for Irvin and Martha Leid at 1016 Long Lane Road, Kutztown. A 55-acre produce and orchard farm with a four-bedroom house and large bank barn sold for $750,000, and three greenhouses with equipment, an irrigation pump and supplies sold for $50,000 to Russel and Janet Burkholder, of Mertztown.
- Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 6 at 206 Hummer Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 0.30-acre lot sold for $230,000 to Keith and Marlene Burkholder, of Ephrata. Also sold at the auction was a 2002 Buick LeSabre sedan for $3,800.
- Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 7 for New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. along Schoeneck Road, Stevens. A 65-acre tract of farmland sold for $1,675,000 to Eugene and Linda Martin, of Stevens.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 8 for Larry and Linda Denlinger. A four-bedroom farm dwelling with bank and dairy barns, an equipment/shop building, tractors, farm equipment, a combine and a truck on a 101-acre dairy farm at 258 Anderson Road in Lewistown sold for $717,100 to Joel Krall, of Lebanon. In addition, 115 acres of farmland with cottage/riverfront campsites along Campers Road in Lewistown sold for $713,000 to Joel Krall, of Lebanon.
- Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 9 for Allan’s Auto Sales at 696 E. Main St., Ephrata. A 0.30-acre commercial auto sales lot sold for $142,500 to Dale Hartranft, of Ephrata.
- Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 9 for the Donald Barnett estate at 435 Mountain Road, Denver. A 1 1/2-story custom rustic dwelling with a shop/garage, a sawmill and utility buildings on 27.7 acres along with a truck, tractors, shop equipment, lumber, guns, furniture and antiques sold for $455,000 to Tyler Nolt, of Ephrata.
- Boltz Auction Co. conducted a public biweekly auction Oct. 18 at Boltz Auction Center, Lancaster. Several items and prices included: LGB electronic train set, $320; a Cub Cadet lawn tractor, $330; a Maytag washer, $330; amber and sterling rings, $180; and a Japanese bolt-action long gun, $120.
- Boltz Auction Co. conducted a public biweekly auction Nov. 11 at Boltz Auction Center, Lancaster. Several items and prices included: a sterling flatware set, $1,100; Shaw Walker oak filing cabinet, $775; a queen MHG bed, $950; Baker dining room table, $750; Karastan rug, $475; Heriz rug, $450; duck-hunting canoe, $260; Ford pedal tractor with trailer, $100; and Gee Bee pedal plane, $110.