Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Oct. 26 at 407 Pleasant Valley Road, Denver. A four-bedroom, 1 1/2-story dwelling and detached two-story garage on a 1-acre lot sold for $257,000 to Linford Reiff, of East Earl. Several items and prices included a 2004 Suzuki ATV, $2,400; a 1969 Yamaha 125cc motorcycle, $1,200; an Allis-Chalmers B tractor, $1,000; a Remington .270-caliber rifle, $575; a Dan Wesson .357 handgun, $550; a Winchester model 70 30.06 rifle, $500; a Simplicity lawn tractor, $400; and an antique two-door cupboard, $200.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Kurt and Susan Herzer at 658 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz. A two-story, four-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and utility building on a 0.5-acre lot sold for $315,000 to Scott and Melissa Reifsnyder, of Lititz.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 30 for New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. at 511 Martindale Road, Ephrata. A two-story, four-bedroom dwelling sold for $180,000 to Luke Martin, of Ephrata.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 30 for New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. along Martindale Road, Ephrata. A 12-acre tract sold for $700,000 to Lamar Hoover, of Ephrata.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 30 for New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. along Kurtz Road, Ephrata. A 22.4-acre tract of farmland sold for $1.05 million to Jonathan Martin, of Ephrata.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 30 for New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. at 453 Martindale Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling with three-car garage on a 3.6-acre tract sold for $525,000 to Jonas Glick, of New Holland.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 30 for Carol Huff at 151 Brick Mill Road, Atglen. A country, two-story, two-bedroom dwelling on 1.7 acres sold for $160,000 to Justin Zook, of Gap.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 2 for Rae W. Mummau at 990 Newswanger Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom, brick rancher with five garage bays on 1.6 acres sold for $590,000 to Ivan and Martha Wenger, of Ephrata.
Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 2 for Jay Paul and Vera Jane Hoover at 982 Newswanger Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom, two-story, brick Dutch Colonial with four garage bays on 2.8 acres sold for $460,000 to David and Darlene Martin, of Stevens.
Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 2 for the John E. Koontz estate at 167 Oberholtzer Road, Elizabethtown. A brick, four-bedroom ranch-style house with two-car garage on 3.7 acres sold for $335,000 to Bonita and Vernon Martin, of Manheim.