Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Oct. 16 for Barbara A. Hartranft at 15 Hilltop Drive, Ephrata. A two-bedroom rancher with one-car garage sold for $232,000. Several other items and prices included: a 2006 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T “Top Banana,” $24,600, and a 2014 Ford F-150 four-wheel drive pickup truck, $34,900.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 18 for Daniel E. and Sarah Beiler at 162 Pencroft Drive North, Holtwood. A four-bedroom, 2.5-bath house with attached two-car garage along with barn and shed on 3 acres sold for $475,000 to Abner and Edna Esh.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 19 for Mike and Shandell Kauffman at 4915 White Oak Road, Paradise. A 14.1-acre farmette with pole building, large community pool, poolhouse and utility/maintenance buildings as well as other personal property sold for $820,000 to Samuel and Barbie Hershberger.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 23 for Maynard R. and Alice H. Shirk at 309 Chester Grove Road, Conestoga. A dwelling with attached garage/shop on 2.5 acres sold for $510,000 to Caleb Funk, of Washington Boro.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a sale of real estate and personal property Oct. 23 for James Zeplin at 489 Summit Drive, Columbia. A brick four-bedroom house with frame two-car garage sold for $250,000 to Ahmeel Alfakharany, of Lancaster. Several items and prices included: Remington model 700 rifle, $875; Remington model 600 rifle, $825; Savage 112 rifle, $700; Remington model 7 rifle, $625; walnut lumber, $365-$550; Jet spindle sander, $400; oak lumber, $300-$340; and Mossberg .22-caliber rifle, $250.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 25 for Melvin and Sylvia Beiler at 751 Hollander Road, New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher, horse barn and storage shed on 0.87 acres sold for $444,000 to Henry and Fannie Bawell.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 25 for Michael R. and Corina S. Stubbs on Yellow Hill Road, Narvon. A 9.2-acre woodland property sold for $290,000 to Clifford Snader of Terre Hill.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 28 for Robert J. and Stephanie Hoffman at 69 W. Church St., Denver. A multi-unit rental property with two-bedroom bungalow, a two-bedroom dwelling with garage, and a two-bedroom mobile home sold for $300,000.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Benuel S. and Dora Riehl at 1669 Mine Road, Paradise. A two-story home along with a two-story horse barn and storage barn on 2 acres sold for $575,000 to Jake Ervin Zook, of Paradise.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 30 for Dorothy S. Martin at 491 E. Church St., Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage and detached two-bay garage/barn on a 1.3-acre lot sold for $440,000 to Titus Leid, of Stevens.