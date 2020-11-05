Witman Auctioneers, of Manheim, conducted a public auction Oct. 24 of collections from Camp Hill, Womelsdorf, Newville, Willow Street and Manheim, as well as New Springfield, Ohio: Several items and prices included: an Abner Zook winter covered bridge scene, $30,800; an Abner Zook Stoltzfus sawmill scene, $20,900; an Abner Zook harvest scene, $18,700; an Abner Zook water pump and clock scene, $8,250; a small plate-size Aaron Zook spring scene, $2,090; a 2013 Ford Edge, $13,200; a cobalt blue slip-decorated 4-gallon stoneware crock with dog and basket, $2,530; a John Bell cobalt blue-decorated stoneware jug, $950; a pair of Breininger redware lamps, $660; a 241-piece Fiesta collection, $4,840; a Wurlitzer juke box, $1,870; a porcelain Willard Battery sign, $770; a TrueFruit wood ice cream flavor sign, $605; large Limoges vase, $495; and a coin collection, $12,950.

Kimberly K. Auction LLC, of Boyertown, conducted a three-day public auction of approximately 2,800 lots in Barto for the Daniel Bell estate Oct. 16-17 and 24. Several items and prices included: a New England Jenney Lubrication Service two-piece porcelain sign, $3,960; an oversized wooden Marfak sign, $660; a Mobil Oil gas pump, $1,980; a framed Triflex reflecting rear lens advertising display, $247; a Burtons oyster can, $297; a small steam engine, $770; a Cub Cadet tractor, $825; a Hoosier cabinet with the jars included, $635; two Enterprise meat slicers, $385 and $660; a collection of early fishing licenses, $588; and an early doctor’s optical machine, $400.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 8 for Mary H. Gockley at 127 Church Road, Lititz. A rancher with attached one-car garage sold for $221,000 to Brett Musser, of Farmersville.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of three tracts of land along Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, Oct. 13 for the James A. Tshudy estate. Unimproved land totaling 3.182 acres sold for $235,000 sold to Hunter Creek Partners LLC, of Leola. Three subdivided building lots sold for $177,500 to John H. Summers, of Mohnton. A 0.414-acre lot sold for $78,000 to Susan L. Summers-Steffy, of Stevens.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 15 for Betty S. Hess at 114 E. End Ave., Akron. A two-story dwelling with attached brick two-car garage sold for $212,200 to Shane and Susanna Varner, of Stevens.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 22 for Donald Hahn at 2470 Welsh Road, Mohnton. A 2 1/2-story dwelling with garden shed and well shed on 8.18 acres sold for $253,000 to Jared and Melissa Weaver, of Denver.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 28 for Levi and Linda Lapp at 2939 Harvest Drive, Ronks. A 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom brick house along with two-story barn and garden shed on 1.25 acres sold for $465,000 to Christ and Barbie Beiler.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Eva T. Bennetch at 7 Stroudsburg Road, Newmanstown. A 22.6-acre farm with four-bedroom stone farmhouse, bank barn and numerous outbuildings sold for $720,000 to Marcus Hurst, of Newmanstown.

Kline, Kreider, & Good, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Kenneth and Dorcas Miller at 314 N. Strickler Road, Manheim. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom farm dwelling with two-car garage, bank barn with bunk feeder building, equipment pole building, silo and grain bins sold for $2,040,000 to Mark Hoover, of Columbia.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 31 for Larry R. and Barbara J. Weaver at 641 Spruce Road, New Holland. A 44-acre crop and beef farm with 1800s limestone farmhouse, bank barn and numerous outbuildings sold for $2,725,000 to Kenneth Martinn, of New Holland.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 31 for David J. Beiler at 860 Hartman Station Road. A 16-acre farm with double farmhouse, bank barn and horse barn sold for $1,615,000 to Titus Detwiler.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 31 for Richard and Betty Garman at 204 W. Newport Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom rancher with one-car garage was sold for $240,000 to Robert and Janet Frazier, of Lititz. Also, an unimproved lot at 12 Weaver Drive, Lititz, was sold for $74,000 to Hunter Creek Partners, of Lititz.

Stauffer Auctioneers LLC, of Newmanstown, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Oct. 31 for the Mark and Almeda Stehman estate at 441 Elwyn Terrace, Manheim. A two-bedroom home with detached garage on 0.3 acres sold for $163,000 to Mahlon Shirk of Manheim. Several items and prices included: a 1986 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, $4,200; a 1963 Chevrolet Corvair, $2,400; and a Gibson guitar, $975.