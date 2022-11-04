Hornung Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public auction of real estate Sept. 24 for Amity Township at 888 Old Airport Road, Douglassville. A three-bedroom house on 1 acre sold for $282,000 to Kimberly and Raymond Quinter, of Birdsboro. A 12-acre parcel of land sold for $120,000 to David Smith, of Douglassville.

Hornung Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public auction of real estate Oct. 8 for Wilmer Leaman at 115 Wheatland Drive, Denver. A three-bedroom rancher on 0.27 acres sold along with working equipment and tools for $364,000.

PA Auction Center, of East Earl, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 13 for Proverb Real Estate at 709 Lime Quarry Road, Gap. A 4-acre property with mobile home and detached garage sold for $510,000.

PA Auction Center, of East Earl, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 13 for Proverb Real Estate at 702 Lime Quarry Road Gap. A 0.67-acre wooded lot with small utility building sold for $145,000.

PA Auction Center, of East Earl, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 13 for Proverb Real Estate at 704 Lime Quarry Road, Gap. A 0.5-acre dairy wooded lot sold for $105,000.

PA Auction Center, of East Earl, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 19 for Henry and Mary Fisher at 201 Hilltop Road, Oxford. A 19-acre dairy farm sold for $1,875,000 to Leroy and Malinda Lapp, of Oxford.

PA Auction Center, of East Earl, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 19 for Henry and Mary Fisher at 222 Hilltop Road, Oxford: Oct. 19. A 12.6-acre tract of land sold for $409,000 to Leroy and Malinda Lapp, of Oxford.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 24 for Daniel and Leah Fisher at 653 Narvon Road, Gap. A two-bedroom, one-bath ranch home and bank barn on 1 acre sold for $550,000 to Daniel Beiler.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 25 for Janice Hohlefelder at 1322 Reservoir Road, Honey Brook. A three-bedroom, three-bath dwelling with two-car garage and storage shed on 3.6 acres sold for $448,000 to Sam Riehl, of Honey Brook.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 25 for the Kathleen A. Nolt estate at 32 Bradford Drive, Leola. A three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhouse with one-car garage sold for $280,000 to Granlex LLC, of New Holland.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 25 for H. Paul III and Samantha Ann Sausser at 1571 State Route 44 N., Coudersport. A 102.4-acre farm with dwelling and small country store sold for $500,000 to Richard and Elaine Sauder, of Reinholds.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 26 for Eli S. and Dorcas Weaver at 643 Fivepointville Road, Denver. A dwelling, shop and greenhouse on 4.1 acres sold for $600,000 to Aaron Brubaker, of Denver.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 26 for Eli and Mary Byler at 459 Liberty Lane, Kirkwood. A four-bedroom, one-bath rancher along with barn and greenhouse on 7 acres sold for $525,000 to Daniel Lapp.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 27 for Harry J. and Nancy B. Eberly at 1570 Briertown Road, East Earl. A 2.2-acre lot sold for $210,000 to Ernest Martin, of East Earl.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 27 for Christiana Contino at 902-B Martell Court, Bel Air, Maryland. A two-bedroom, two-bath first-floor garden condominium sold for $175,000 to Peter Ferraro, of Baltimore.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Evelyn Nicholson at 2101 Rosewood Court, Wyomissing. A four-bedroom, three-bath house with attached garage sold for $282,000 to Robert Marrella and Jessica Metrich, of Wyomissing.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 31 for Ivan Lee and Barbie Zook at 1 Woods Drive, New Providence. A three-bedroom house with attached two-car garage, one-car detached garage/shop and horse barn on 2 acres sold for $425,000 to Steven Esh.