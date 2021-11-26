Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 27 for Jonas M. and Annie S. King at 207 Osceola Mill Road, Gordonville. A three-bedroom rancher with barn/garage on 1.5 acres sold for $460,000 to Steve Esh, of Gordonville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 13 for Abner K. and Marion S. Glick at 339 S. State St., Leola. A four-bedroom rancher and barn/shop on 0.9 acres sold for $300,000 to Melvin and Dorothy King, of Leola.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 19 for Susan L. Springsteen at 2225 Chestnut Tree Road, Honey Brook. A stone farmhouse and bank barn on 41 acres sold for $1,605,000 to Leon Stoltzfus, of Narvon.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 19 for Glenn and Elaine Stauffer at 910 Hopeland Road, Lititz. A four-bedroom farm house with barn, garages and shop/storage building on 24 acres sold for $900,000 to Amos and Barbie Lapp, of Lititz.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 20 for Aaron S. and Janet L. Kurtz at 720 Stonecrest Road, New Holland. A four-bedroom Cape Cod dwelling with two-car garage on 3.6 acres sold for $705,000 to Gideon Zook, of Georgetown.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 20 for Elijah and Regina Brubaker at 470 Weavertown Road, Myerstown. A house with exposed log interior, three-car garage and storage barn on 0.6 acres sold for $146,000 to Douglass Herr.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 20 for Christopher and Dina Madara at 3312 Paper Mill Road, Sinking Spring. A stone farm dwelling (needing restoration) on 42.3 acres sold for $685,260 to Scott Hettinger, of Reading.

H.K. Keller of Lancaster, conducted a public auction Oct. 5 for the estate of Torrence M. Teeter at 564 Richland Road, Richland. There were 185 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 14K gold necklace with pendant, $200; 1889 Morgan silver dollar coin, $27.50; 1891-O Morgan silver dollar coin, $28; 1896-O Morgan silver dollar coin, $40.50; seven Franklin silver half-dollar coins, $58; seven silver Kennedy half dollar coins, $50; 14 silver Roosevelt and four uncirculated dime coins, $38; FM stereo generator, Vector monitor, and more, $95; Philco and RCA Victor radios, $75.50; Heathkit and Eico testers, $115; Brown Bear compound bow and gun barrel, $135; and wooden Sensenich Brother airplane propeller, $370.

H.K. Keller of Lancaster, conducted a public auction Oct. 18 for the estate of Barbara A. Miller at 409 Fairview Ave., Lancaster. There were 132 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 14K yellow gold pierced earrings, $275; 14K white gold pierced earrings, $80; 14K gold twisted chain necklace, $120; three 10K gold rings and a locket necklace, $130; 14K gold Hamilton and more ladies watches, $105; Goebel Hummel figurines and plates and more, $80, $75 and $85; Pennsylvania House side tables and contents, $120; wooden buffet and contents, $105; Ertl 1/43-scale die cast vehicles and more, $92; 3 Ertl 1/26-scale die cast farm equipment, $90; Pennsylvania House coffee table with drawers, $60; and Ideal genuine Shirley Temple doll with box, $95.

H.K. Keller of Lancaster, conducted a public auction Oct. 19 for Cassandra Wile at 1239 Wellington St., York. There were 76 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Fenton glass vase, $90; Fenton iridescent pitcher, $75; Fenton fairy lamps, $93; Fenton ruffled cranberry vase and more, $55; Fenton vase and mouse, $136; Fenton glassware, $70; Laurel and Hardy figurines, $70; Cabbage Patch Kids doll with box, $30; Temptations Bakeware, Corelle, and more, $70; six Homeworx scented seasonal candles, $100; nine Keepers Of The Light candles, $60; Tiffany style lamp shades and more, $200; seven Homeworx candles, $135; two Mitutoyo calipers, $38.50; Barbie dolls, clothes, furniture and accessories, $45; and three Beatles albums and more, $45.