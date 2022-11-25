Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 16 for Nerrisa J. Kelso at 201 Martin’s Corner Road, Coatesville. A ranch home with in-law suite and attached garage on 2.67 acres sold for $250,000 to Levi B. Esch, of Paradise.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 16 for Rent-A-Lot LLC at 1126 Steinmetz Road, Ephrata. A two-unit house, three-bedroom modular and seven mobile home pad sites on 2 acres were sold for $810,000 to Glenn and Lori Martin, of Ephrata.

Horst Auctioneers held a public sale of antiques, household goods, personal property and tools Nov. 2 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: tray of Putz animals, $290; slip decorated plate, $380; redware puzzle jug, $250; redware sprinkler bottle, $270; slip decorated jar, $300; two blue decorated stoneware jars, $220 each; and sterling silver flatware, $1,250; red painted kitchen island set, $400; seven-piece oak dining room set, $400; green hide-a-bed sofa, $350; oak barrister bookcase, $550; and octagon revolving cabinet, $2,250.

Horst Auctioneers held a public sale of toys and collectibles Nov. 5 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: Lionel Chesapeake and Ohio train set, $525; Lionel lumbering engine, $475; Union Pacific engine and tender, $600; Lionel Norfolk/Western engine, $600; two Lionel Penn engines, $325 and $525; Lionel Big Box steam engine, $700; Lionel Chesapeake and Ohio engine, $700; and Steiff teddy bear watch display, $300.

Horst Auctioneers held a public sale of coins and currency Nov. 10 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: complete peace dollar album, $1,075; partial barber dime set, $825; two rolls of half dollars, $475; 1798 silver dollar, $5,200; 1828 half dollar, $425; 1809 half dollar, $625; and 1818 quarter, $1,450.

Horst Auctioneers held a public sale of antiques, household goods, personal property and tools Nov. 11 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: art pottery Fox Cub planter, $400; Hamilton pocket watch, $750; Elgin pocket watch, $725; rosewood music box, $1,050; bag of assorted wristwatches, $450; four-piece Broyhill bedroom set, $1,100; tiger maple wall cupboard, $500; two carved oak china closets, $775 and $575; carved antique high sideboard, $2,300; and Schoeneck schoolhouse bell, $475.

Horst Auctioneers held a public sale of tools Nov. 12 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: Silvius adze, $1,550; Addams slick, $825; goosewing ax, $1,000; large Swage block, $1,550; Fisher over top anvil, $2,250; Fisher double break anvil, $1,050; cone mandrel, $1,200; Conestoga Wagon jack, $925; double struck goosewing ax, $950; and Kelly ax, $675.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a public auction Nov. 12 at the Lebanon Expo Center, Lebanon. Several items and prices included: Abner Zook 1990 3D diorama covered bridge winter snow scene, $17,000; 1976 Ford Mustang Ghia auto, $14,850; 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 sedan auto, $13,200; Joel Zook Conestoga covered wagon, $5,500; Aaron Zook 3D circular diorama bird plates, $1,540 each; John Deere snow blower, $770; Ruger M77 rifle with scope: $633; and Husqvarna riding mower, $605.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held a public auction of coins, guns and baseball cards Nov. 14 at 664 Fruitville Pike. Several items and prices included: U.S. 12-piece gold type set, $13,200; Henry Atkin Purdey’s double-barrel shotgun, $4,180; Winchester Model 42 skeet shotgun, $2,365; Winchester Model 42 pump shotgun: $2,200 and $1,815 each; collection of U.S. large cent coins: $2,090; Masonic Dudley pocket watch, $2,035; 1924 $20 Saint-Gaudens gold coin, $1,980; 1986 $50 gold coin, $1,980; and Cy Young M116 baseball card: $1,540.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, held a public auction Nov. 18 for S3 Building Solutions at 2620 Strickler Road, Manheim. Several items and prices included: 2016 Bobcat S550 skid loader, $24,500; 2012 Bobcat E26 mini excavator, $23,500; three CAT Telehandlers, $71,000, $60,000 and $57,000; 2013 Mack Pinnacle CXU612 truck tractor, $46,000; 2021 Rampant 40-foot drop-deck trailer, $30,000; 2018 Chevy 2500HD Duramax pickup truck, $35,000; and two 64-foot Hydromobile units, $54,000 and $28,000.