Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of firearms and accessories Oct. 24 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Colt Python .357 pistol, $2,400; two Colt .45 ACP target pistols, $1,500 and $1,150; a Browning Medalist .22 pistol, $1,550; a Smith & Wesson .41 Magnum revolver, $1,450; a Ruger Mini Thirty stainless rifle, $1,000; a Benelli M1 12-gauge shotgun, $1,250; a Ruger 28-gauge over/under shotgun, $1,050; a Ruger 20-gauge over/under shotgun, $1,250; a Weatherby Mark V .257, $1,100; a Ruger Super Redhawk pistol, $1,100; a Henry .38/.357 rifle, $1,200; a Mossberg .308 rifle, $1,600; an Inland Divsion M1 carbine, $1,100; and a Magnum Research .44 pistol, $1,150.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Oct. 28 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Buddy L delivery truck, $325; a James B. Owens sign, $280; a sterling flatware set, $1,250; a Griswold No. 14 skillet, $290; a Griswold No. 12 skillet, $220; three Coca-Cola button signs, $575, $525 and $650; 6-gallon Bee Sting water cooler, $280; a worktable with drawers, $525; an early rocking horse, $260; a surveying compass on tripod, $575; a half round stained-glass window, $550; and a Mission oak sofa, $350.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 9 for Harlan B. Good at 811 Glenwood Drive, Ephrata. A three-bedroom dwelling with three-car garage/barn on 0.6 acres sold for $142,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Weaver, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 10 for Micah E. and Julia D. Martin at 140 Martzall Road, Denver. A three-bedroom dwelling with detached two-car garage on 3.6 acres sold for $255,000 to Randy Martin, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 11 for Harvey R. and Arlene O. Zimmerman at 1034 Reading Road, Narvon. A three-bedroom modular dwelling with garage on 0.8 acres sold for $186,000 to Elvin Martin, of Narvon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov 19 for Vernon and Dawn Musser at 2760 Lititz Pike. A three-bedroom house with detached garage sold for $152,000 to Malex Holdings LLC, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 21 for Melvin and Laura Weaver at 540 Stevens Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 0.50-acre lot sold for $340,000 to Brian and Amy Church, of Akron.