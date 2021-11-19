Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Omar S. and Malinda P. Fisher at 323 Hilltop Road, Strasburg. A two-story dwelling along with a one-stall horse barn and detached two-bay garage on 0.68 acres sold for $285,000 to Caleb and Lindsey Stiger, of Strasburg.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 6 for the Ronald A. Spacht estate at 1714 Bowmansville Road, Mohnton. A 52.4-acre property sold for $1,173,760 to Marlin Brubaker, Earl Brubaker and Elvin Brubaker, of Mohnton.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 10 for Susan Summers-Steffy at 16, 18 and 20 Summers Drive, Stevens. A three-unit dwelling with three bedrooms each, along with a three-car garage, on 3.4 acres sold for $750,000 to Angela Kilhefner, of Stevens.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 12 for Albright Family Enterprises LP at 309 Pumping Station Road, Quarryville. A three-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse, along with dairy barn, bank barn, cow stable, milkhouse, loafing barn, spring house and smoke house on 33 acres sold for $2,650,000 to Abner Glick, of Georgetown.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 12 for Isaac and Rebecca Lapp at 3751 Ridge Road, Gordonville. A three-bedroom, two-bath house and barn on 0.8 acres sold for $470,000 to Samuel Stoltzfus, of New Holland.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 13 for Samuel L. and Naomi B. Stoltzfus at 84 Roberts Road, Nottingham. A large home, horse barn, greenhouse and other outbuildings as well as personal property sold for $475,000 to Ephraim Miller, of Oxford.