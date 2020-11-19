Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a liquidation auction Nov. 13 for West Chester Lawn & Garden Center at 1301 Park Ave., West Chester. Several items and prices included: a 2007 Isuzu NRR 5.2 DSL 19-foot roll-back truck, $25,000; a TCM 25 forklift, $4,400; a 2000 Chevy 2500 pickup truck, $3,100; a Toro Z turn mower, $2,300; an Aluma 14-by-6.5-foot single-axle trailer, $2,200; a Toro Turbo Force 36-inch mower, $2,000, a Toro 28-inch snow blower, $900; a Toro 26-inch snow blower, $900; and a Toro 11-horsepower snow blower, $675.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 5 for Ruth M. Hoover at 2404 Prescott Road, Lebanon. A two-bedroom, one-bath rancher with one-car garage on 0.3 acre sold for $158,000 to Irvin Weaver, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 7 for Pauline C. Weitzel on Netzley Drive, Denver. A 4.5-acre wooded tract sold for $155,000 to Aaron Glick, of Denver.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 7 for John Z. and Becky Sue Zook at 720 Lime Quarry Road, Gap. A three-bedroom rancher with garage along with frame horse barn on 1.16 acres sold for $345,000 to William J. Stoltzfus, of Myerstown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 7 for Cedar Springs Properties LLC at 1862 Turkey Hill Road, East Earl. A two-bedroom dwelling along with frame barn on 0.8 acre sold for $267,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Zimmerman, of Bowmansville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 12 for Vernon Z. and Dawn M. Musser at 1148 Logan Lane, Narvon. A five-bedroom home with three-bay garage on a 5-acre tract sold for $575,000 to Cody and Meagan Siegrist.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 12 for Elvin and Anna Hoover at 550 N. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. A three-bedroom farm dwelling along with two-car garage, barn and shop/garage sold for $340,000 to Matt and Emily Hall, of Sinking Spring.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of two tracts of real estate Nov. 13 for Jake and Rebecca King at 919 Valley Road, Quarryville. A five-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath farmhouse on a 34-plus acres tract sold for $990,000 to Eli King, of Quarryville. A 43.5-acre lot sold for $1,025,000 to Abner Glick, of Quarryville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Nov. 14 for Patricia A. Hershey at 110 Maple Drive, New Holland. A three-bedroom home with garage on a 0.53-acre lot sold for $222,000 to Reid Witman, of New Holland. Several items of personal property include: an 1884 Carson City silver dollar; $235; an 1883 Carson City silver dollar, $230; a 1932 S quarter; $155; a 1935 quarter, $110; an antique copper kettle, $475; an antique oak telephone, $230; a Hoosier-style cabinet, $245; a leather sofa and love seat set, $1,150; and a Remington model No. 760 30-06 rifle, $900.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 14 for Janice M. Harding at 602 Buchland Road, Narvon. A three- to four-bedroom house with attached garage on 2.04 acres sold for $440,000 to Mervin and Miriam Stoltzfus.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 16 for Bennie and Naomi King at 3596 Hill Road, Elizabethtown. A four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath farmhouse as well as bank barn and mobile home on 6-plus acres sold for $380,000 to Leonard Hursh, of Mount Joy.