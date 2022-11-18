Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 4 for Stanley M. and Kathryn M. Saylor on Bossler Road, Elizabethtown. A 14.5-acre tract sold for $460,000 to Howard and Barbara Custer Jr., of Elizabethtown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 5 for the Harry W. Frackman Jr. estate at 2067 Mine Road, Paradise. A farmhouse, bank barn, equipment shed and outbuildings on 63.8 acres sold for $2,500,960 to Samuel and Lydia Fisher, of Bird-in-Hand.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 9 for ADHK LLC at 240 W. Main St., Newmanstown. A three-bedroom semi-detached house (in need of repair) on a 0.9-acre tract sold for $68,500 to Cleason and Leanne Wise, of Newmanstown. A separate 0.21-acre tract with a two-car garage sold for $46,000 to Darrell and Darla Leed, of Newmanstown.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 12 for Philip D. and Lori A. Weaver at 44 Knarr Lane, Belleville. A three-bedroom Cape Cod-style cabin on 1.81 acres sold for $340,000 to Ben Rogers, of Lancaster.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 12 for Dean Brago at 4 Fernwood Drive and 112 Summit Hill Road, Paradise. A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home on 1.6 acres at 4 Fernwood Drive sold for $465,000 to Abner Esch, of Gordonville. A shop on 2.1 acres at 112 Summit Hill Road sold for $460,000 to Samuel B. Fisher, of Paradise.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction Oct. 27 for the estate of Martha Weaver in Lititz. There were 174 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 2017 Lexus RX 350 SUV, $33,600; dry indoor modern two- or three-person sauna, $1,000; Samsung electric clothes washer, $400; Samsung electric clothes dryer, $460; Cutco and other knives, $260; display cabinet, $100; Thomas German china set, $70; Keurig coffee maker, blender and more, $65.50; modern dining table and six chairs, $200; wool area rug, $48; Samsung 65-inch flatscreen TV, $270; glass wall fountain, $170; and Sam Moore leaf-patterned upholstered chairs, $194.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a fall sportsman gun auction Nov. 3 in Lancaster. There were 71 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Remington 760 270 Win rifle, $550; Ted Williams 300 12-gauge shotgun, $310; Marlin 336 35 Remington lever-action, $750; Springfield 1903 bolt-action rifle, $570; Remington Gamemaster 760 .30-06 pump rifle, $465; Savage 93R17 17 HMR rifle, $270; Remington Gamemaster 760 .270 Win pump action rifle, $490; Remington Gamemaster 760 .30-06 pump-action rifle, $650; Remington Gamemaster 760 .308 Win pump action, $800; and Remington 597 22LR semi-automatic, $240.