Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of three properties Oct. 29 for Elizabeth Farms. A four-bedroom sandstone farmhouse with bank barn and hog barns on 190.5 acres at 261 Hopeland Road, Lititz, sold for $3,420,000 to David Sensenig, of Lititz. A four-bedroom sandstone farmhouse with bank barn, banquet tent area, wedding venue facilities, shop/garage, corn barn, horse barn and tenant house on 100 acres at 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz, along with tractors and equipment, sold for $2,950,000 to Brian Boyd, Justin Bollinger and Eric Fetter, of Lititz. A 56.7-acre tract of land along Furnace Hills Road, Lititz, sold for $969,570 to Brian Boyd, Justin Bollinger and Eric Fetter, of Lititz.

Horning Farm Agency, of Morgantown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Gordon J. Mann and Armell D. Mann irrevocable trust at Old Carriage Road, Northampton. A 14.97-acre tract of land sold for $320,000 to David Jaindl, of Orefield.

Horning Farm Agency, of Morgantown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Gordon J. Mann and Armell D. Mann irrevocable trust at 308 Snowhill Road, Northampton. A 43.5-acre tract of land with a two-unit stone house sold for $425,000 to David Jaindl, of Orefield.

Horning Farm Agency, of Morgantown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Gordon J. Mann and Armell D. Mann irrevocable trust at 639 Old Carriage Road, Northampton. A 48.29-acre farm with a stone house and multiple outbuildings sold for $1,000,000 to Ronald Chuck, of Northampton.

Horning Farm Agency, of Morgantown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Gordon J. Mann and Armell D. Mann irrevocable trust at Old Carriage Road, Northampton. A 35.1-acre tract of farmland sold for $415,000 to David Jaindl, of Orefield.

Horning Farm Agency, of Morgantown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Gordon J. Mann and Armell D. Mann irrevocable trust at 297 School Road, Northampton. Two parcels consisting of an 83.13-acre farm with a brick house and multiple outbuildings and 7.8 acres of land sold for $1,000,000 to David Jaindl, of Orefield.

Horning Farm Agency, of Morgantown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Gordon J. Mann and Armell D. Mann irrevocable trust at School Road, Northampton. A 50.86-acre tract of land sold for $420,000 to David Jaindl, of Orefield.

Horning Farm Agency, of Morgantown, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 29 for Gordon J. Mann and Armell D. Mann irrevocable trust at 7936-7946 Meadow Road, Northampton. A 100.2-acre tract of farmland sold for $2,100,000 to Antonio Tavares, of Nazareth.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 3 for Morwood Partnership at 2115 Hoover Drive, Narvon. A one-bedroom cabin/cottage on 58.7 acres sold for $1,056,600 to the Daniel M. Hoover family, of Narvon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 6 for Bob and Patricia Karr at 39 N. Maple Ave., Leola. A four-bedroom home with detached one-car garage on a 0.31-acre lot sold for $222,000 to Josh King, of Leola. An adjacent 0.52-acre lot sold for $102,000 to Adam Zimmerman, of New Holland.