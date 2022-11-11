Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 6 for Guy and Mary Leader at 288 S. Market St., Ephrata. A dwelling sold for $350,000 to Amos and Ella Weaver, of Lititz.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 18 for Andrew I. and Lena S. Eby at 674 Lancaster Ave., New Holland. A three-bedroom house and barn/garage on 1.25 acres sold for $224,000 to Wesley and Jolene Burkholder.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 19 for Martindale Property Investing LLC at 977 Martindale Road, Ephrata. A four-unit apartment house and shop on 1.01 acres sold for $835,000 to Mahlon Hoover.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate Oct. 20 for Audrey F. Adams at 1021 Rabbit Hill Road, Lititz. A 4.6-acre parcel sold for $450,000 to Lloyd and Velma Hoover.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 3 for Ronald and Darlene Lapp at 468 Meeting House Road, Gap. A four-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage and truck garage on 0.86 acres sold for $585,000 to Melvin and Carolyn Lantz, of Gap.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 3 for ARV Property LLC at 0 N. First Ave., Coatesville. An 8.7-acre tract sold for $32,200 to Kenton Kreider, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property Nov. 5 for Clarence H. Weaver at 480 Swamp Bridge Drive, Denver. A four-bedroom house and pole barn on 12.7 acres sold for $910,000 to Henry and Mary Fisher, of Oxford. Several items and prices included: .50-caliber muzzle loader pistol, $140; 30/30 Winchester model 54, $475; Allis-Chalmers 1948 toy tractor and combine, $950; 2002 14-foot cargo trailer, $3,500; 2003 Burkholder 16-foot open trailer, $2,500; 1942 Allis-Chalmers “G" tractor, $2,000; Kubota B9200 four-wheel-drive tractor with loader, $9,200; Yazoo/Keys zero-turn mower, $2,400; two Honda 300 ATVs, $3,600 each; Honda generator, $1,000; Club Car golf cart, $2,400; and 2003 Freightliner Sprinter van, $6,200.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods and tools Oct. 19 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: Japanese World War II flag, $300; blue and white star quilt, $650; antique quilt, $725; two vintage teddy bears, $180 each; folk art egg cup, $260; five-piece oak bedroom set, $625; three-piece mahogany bedroom set, $300; seven-piece Mission oak dinette set, $425; midcentury china closet, $525; and brown sofa, $400.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, personal property and tools Oct. 26 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: tray of jewelry, $625; set of four hunting books, $250; passenger train set, $375; two wristwatches, $1,300; 1915 2-½ gold coin, $390; three-piece sterling tea set, $575; antique walnut pie safe, $475; small high-back settle bench, $260; six-piece Stickley bedroom set, $2,150; four-piece cherry bedroom set, $325; and tandem bike, $350.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of coins and currency Oct. 27 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: $29.30 face value Mercury dimes, $650; $42.30 face value Mercury dimes, $825; $22.50 silver half dollars, $525; $36.50 silver half dollars, $775; two lots $40 silver half dollars, $875 and $850; two lots 20 Morgan silver dollars, $675 and $700; 1853 C $5 gold piece, $5,000; 1910 $2 1/2 gold piece, $650; $500 bill series Philadelphia, $1,025; $1,000 bill series Philadelphia, $3,800; 1834 $2 1/2 gold piece, $1,800; 1986 1-ounce gold eagle proof, $2,350; 1987 1-ounce gold eagle proof, $2,400; and $55 face value silver quarters, $1,250.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of firearms and accessories Oct. 29 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: Colt Python revolver, $2,050; Winchester 1885 .38-55 rifle, $3,400; Smith & Wesson .44 special revolver, $1,350; Walther 7.65 mm pistol, $1,150; Remington .410 shotgun, $2,100; Remington BLD .223 rifle, $1,350; Remington .50 muzzle loading rifle, $1,650; Franchi Benelli 20-gauge, $1,600; Chiappa .357 mag revolver, $1,250; and Swarovski scope, $1,700.