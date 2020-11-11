Horst Auctioneers conducted a catalog antique sale Oct. 2-3 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a large Hattie Brunner fall scene painting, $18,000; two winter-scene Hattie Brunner paintings, $8,200 and $2,950; a Soap Hollow sewing chest, $11,500; a Jonas Weber painted box, $4,000; a Polar Bear Ty Cobb card, $2,500; an Oxford Babe Ruth card, $2,950; 18 Piedmont baseball cards, $2,050; a Piedmont Walter Johnson card, $3,400; a sheet of nine vintage baseball cards, $3,400; a Peter Derr betty lamp, $1,950; a Historical Blue platter, $3,300; and a Christian Strenge bookplate, $2,150.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods and tools Oct. 7 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: a Seth Thomas calendar clock, $10,200; a large silver tankard, $3,050; two 14K gold bracelets, $2,350 and $625; a cast-iron mechanical bank, $220; an 1841 coverlet, $240; an 1848 coverlet, $240; a hooked rug, $300; a National cash register, $400; two trays of books, $325; a wooden Coca-Cola sign, $260; a transitional sign, $375; an oak table and four chairs, $450; and a John Deere garden tractor, $975.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of toys, collectibles and household goods Oct. 10 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a tray of paper ephemera, $240; two propellers, $250 and $220; 15 sterling spoons, $240; a robot, $220; four dairy bottles, $280; four train engines, $270; a Case backhoe, $240; two accordions with cases, $250 and $210; a Santa Fe engine and tender, $270; and a shopsmith, $300.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Oct. 14 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Kinzer water pump, $360; a copper apple butter kettle, $350; a large brass wall clock, $260; a gingerbread wall clock, $310; two John Anderson clocks, $750 and $900; a Howard & Co. clock, $900; a Waterbury wall clock, $1,050; a Seth Thomas 30-day wall clock, $1,000; a Waltham grandfather’s clock, $725; a Cowden & Wilcox crock, $325; four-piece sterling silver serving pieces, $600; three-piece sterling silver tea set, $600; a 22-piece Tiffany & Co. flatware set, $650; a red and white quilt, $425; and a running horse weathervane, $650.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Oct. 15 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: an 1855-S $20 gold piece, $3,200; a 1904-S $20 gold piece, $3,000; a 1908 $20 gold piece, $2,150; a 1901-S $20 gold piece, $2,050; a 1904 $20 gold piece, $2,050; two 1907 $20 gold pieces, $2,050 each; a 1986 Canadian Maple Leaf gold piece, $2,000; four 1986 Canadian Maple Leaf gold pieces $1,900 each; a 1992 Canadian Maple Leaf gold piece, $1,900; eight 1992 Canadian Maple Leaf gold pieces, $1,850 each; an 1884-P silver dollar, $1,900; and a 1902-O silver dollar, $4,200.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Oct. 21 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: two Hackenberger paintings, $350 and $275; two sterling plates, $425; a sterling bowl, $425; a decorated Evans & Jones crock, $300; a large wooden butter bowl, $250; two 14K gold bracelets, $1,350 and $700; a men’s 18K gold ruby ring, $875; a men’s 14K gold diamond ring, $875; a butter print-style stepback cupboard, $300; an antique oak two-door bookcase, $410; a five-piece cherry bedroom set, $900; a two-piece leather living room set, $420; and a copper still, $625.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of firearms, ammunition and accessories Oct. 26 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Mauser 9mm luger pistol, $1,600; a Mauser .30 semi-auto pistol, $2,650; a Browning Citori 12-gauge shotgun, $1,050; a Winchester Model 1873 rifle, $1,600; a Winchester Model 94 .30-30 rifle, $1,650; a Colt MKIV pistol, $1,150; an L.C. Smith 16 a. shotgun, $1,450; an S&W Model 47 .41 Mag. revolver, $1,000; a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum revolver, $1,000; a Springfield M1 Garand .30-06, $1,000; a Springfield 1884 trapdoor carbine, $1,100; and an Alaska .233 Remington rifle, $1,850.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods, collectibles and tools Oct. 30 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a marionette set, $925; a J. Dierwechter cow, $375; a J. Dierwechter rooster, $400; a Hummel Nativity set, $750; a Waterford Nativity set, $925; a display of printing blocks, $425; two Italian pins, $1,200; four wristwatches, $1,400; an early sword, $400; a mahogany Steinway baby grand piano, $1,000; a four-piece bedroom set, $825; an antique carpenter's work bench, $850; and a Flexsteel sofa, $450.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 6 for the estate of Arlene Hess at 290 Clearview Road. Three dwelling units along with bridge bank barn, tobacco shed, heifer barn, equipment shed, corn crib/shop, detached garage and garden shed/playhouse on 78 acres sold for $2.3 million to Melvin Stoltzfus.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Nov. 6 for Glen and Mary Kay Fox at 25 Hickory Road, Denver. A four-bedroom split-foyer dwelling as well as a two-car garage, utility building and three-car garage/shop on 2.16 acres sold for $440,000 to Mark and Brenda Bacon, of Robesonia.