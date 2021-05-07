Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate April 8 for Sherrie Yurejefcic at 1290 Mount Wilson Road, Lebanon. A ranch-style dwelling with two storage sheds sold for $194,000 to Evan Stauffer, of Manheim.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate April 15 for Randall S. Searer at 3 Fox Road, Lebanon. A Cape Cod dwelling with attached two-car garage sold for $244,000 to Natalia and William Smith, of Lebanon.

Witmer Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate April 24 for the Theodore Inch estate at 15 Freys Road, Elizabethtown. A two-bedroom bungalow with garage sold for $161,000 to Guseppe Ferrarelli, of Elizabethtown.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 24 for Harold R. Good at 529 W. Maple Grove Road, Denver. A three-bedroom dwelling with detached two-car garage on 2.3 acres sold for $455,000 to John David and Susie Hoover, of Denver.

Stauffer Auctioneers LLC, of Newmanstown, conducted a public sale of real estate April 24 for Ruth Anna Miller at 4450 Chinchilla Ave., Mount Joy. A four- to five-bedroom home sold for $143,000 to BML Real Estate LLC.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 27 for Upper Leacock Township at 26-46 Hillcrest Drive, Leola. A 47,000-square-foot brick school building on an 11.9-acre tract sold for $3,200,000 to Veritas Academy, of Leola.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 26 for the Bradley P. Smith estate at 27 E. Pershing Ave., Lebanon. A three-bedroom dwelling sold for $100,000 to DASH Management LLC, of Lebanon.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 27 for the Peggy R. Guzman estate at 1301 Earl Ave., East Earl. A one-story rancher with one-car garage on 0.3 acres sold for $221,000 to Leon Ray Burkholder, of Stevens.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 29 for Charles K. II and Debra R. Trupe at 442 Glen Mar Ave., New Holland. A three-bedroom dwelling with attached two-car garage on a 0.30-acre lot sold for $295,000 to William Snyder, of Leola.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate April 29 for David and Darlene Rhoads at 643 Fruitville Pike, Manheim. A three-bedroom ranch-style house with attached garage sold for $330,000 to Christopher and Stephanie Matthews, of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 29 for Rodney L. and Beverly A. Stauffer at 115 Wollups Hill Road, Denver. A two-story dwelling with two-car garage on 0.5 acre sold for $310,000 to Lisa Oaks, of Denver.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 30 for Eugene and Thelma Eberly at 25 Hawkview Lane, Belleville. A four-bedroom log cabin/home sold for $230,000 to Fred and Glenda Newswanger; Mervin and Donna Hershey; Dennis and Karen Weaver; and Carol Weaver, of New Holland.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 30 for Richard and Christine Springer at 674 Drytown Road, Holtwood. A four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath dwelling along with bank barn, two-car garage, cottage and horse barn on 4 acres sold for $530,000 to Benuel Fisher, of Strasburg.