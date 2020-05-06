Hess Auctioneers LLC, of Marietta, conducted an online sale of 805 cataloged trucks, trailers and pieces of equipment May 1. There were 1,976 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 2015 Freightliner Elgin Whirlwind sweeper, $75,000; 2007 Peterbilt 379 triaxle aluminum dump, $53,000; a 2012 Peterbilt 388 triaxle steel dump, $49,000; a 2012 Hino Attenuator truck, $38,500; a 2004 Peterbilt 379 extended hood sleeper, $38,000; 2010 Peterbilt 389 sleeper, $33,500; a 2014 Kubota compactor, $28,200; a 2015 New Holland L230 skidsteer, $28,000; a 2007 Cat D3G XL dozer, $24,000; a 1997 Odessa Overland Laredo motorhome, $22,000; and a 2010 Ford F550 service truck, $21,500.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 28 for Jarren L. and Elizabeth Z. Raber at 716 Red Run Road, New Holland. A 2 1/2-story, five-bedroom dwelling with attached garage on a 1.0-acre lot sold for $234,000 to Willis Hoover, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 2 for John W. Zoll at 1134 E. Pieffer Hill Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on a 0.68-acre rural lot sold for $229,000 to Harvey and Ellen Burkholder, of Stevens.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate April 30 for Corey and Susan Ludwig at 2740 Rothsville Road, Lititz. A 4-acre farmette with 2 1/2-story, stone, four-bedroom dwelling as well as a garage/barn/shop sold for $375,000 to Kenton and Rachel Martin, of Lititz.