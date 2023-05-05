Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 21 for Mary Zimmerman at 2319 Laurel Road, Narvon. A three-bedroom rancher along with horse barn/garage/shop on 2 acres sold for $396,000 to Paul and Irene Nolt.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 27 for Daniel and Daniella Bush at 4251 Church Road, Parkesburg. A three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with attached two-car garage and workshop on 5.2 acres sold for $875,000 to Mathew and Susan Esh, from Gap.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 27 for the Mary Elisabeth Hoover estate at 204 Reading Road, East Earl. A four-bedroom rancher with two-car attached and one-car detached garages on 0.4 acres sold for $340,000 to Frances Martin.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate April 27 for Richard Foard and Anne Adams at 1013 Concordia Drive. A three-bedroom, 2.5-bath house with garage sold for $462,000 to Rachel Ndungo, of Owings Mills, Maryland.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 28 for Darvin G. and Rebecca M. Hostetter at 1167 Landis Road, Ephrata. A two-bedroom house with detached garage on 1 acre sold for $322,000 to Ladell Fox.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate April 29 for Gerald (and the late Darlene) Stoltzfus at 271 Lammey Road, Elverson. A three-bedroom home with two-car garage and pole barn on 2.06 acres sold for $435,000 to Mike Plaks, of Strasburg.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 29 for Allen Peachey along East Flat Road, Belleville. A 26.81-acre tract of land sold for $135,000 to John Zook, of Belleville.

White Horse Auction Service of Gap, conducted a public sale of real estate April 29 for Steve and Emma Beiler at 5548 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. A five-bedroom rancher along with barn on 3.7 acres sold for $825,000 to Emanuel and Ruth King.