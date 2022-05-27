Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public auction of real estate for Ivan and Elizabeth Stoltzfus at 345 N. Hollander Road, Gordonville. A six-bedroom house with barn, shop, sheds and dog kennel on 2.73 acres sold for $845,000 to Mervin and Anna Mae Stoltzfus.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate for Glenn I. and Joan I. Fessler along William Penn Boulevard, Womelsdorf. A 26.2-acre tract of land sold for $680,000 to Lewis Hurst, of Ephrata.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public auction of real estate May 17 for Eleanor Hudson at 169 Harristown Road, Paradise. A three-bedroom house along with barn on 0.80 acres sold for $407,000 to David and Rebecca Fisher.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 17 for John L. and Annie B. Smoker at 16 Schoolhouse Road, Kirkwood. A three-bedroom dwelling along with a barn and greenhouse on 1.5 acres sold for $211,000 to Samuel Esh.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 17 for Kevin and Dianna Babington at 251 W. Shore Drive, Hamburg. A 65-acre horse farm with mill system sold for $1,657,500 to Steve and Marlene Skoloda, of Hamburg.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 17 for Helen I. Peifer at 1222 Main St., Akron. A three-bedroom Craftsman-style dwelling on 0.43 acres sold for $279,000 to Alice Ulrich, of Ephrata.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 18 for Rebecca Stoltzfus at 126 Martins Corner Road, Coatesville. A three-bedroom farmhouse with detached garage on 0.75 acres sold for $245,000 to Benjamin Stoltzfus, of Coatesville.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 18 for Jesse Lantz at 647 Red Hill Road, Narvon. A three-bedroom rancher with attached garage and shed on 2.25 acres sold for $505,000 to James Lapp.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 19 for the Daniel J. Showalter estate at 395 Holtzman Road, Reinholds. A three-bedroom home with detached garage on a 0.57-acre lot sold for $175,000 to Alfonso Knoll.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate for Andrew Brubacker along Dresslers Ridge Road, Seven Stars. A 99.1-acre lot sold for $650,000 to Dean and Lynne Hoffman, of Richfield.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 20 for Jennifer and Stewart Hauser at 3507-3509 E. Main St., Morgantown. Separate properties, two large shops and a ranch home sold for $355,000 to Krzysztof Witko, of Elverson.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 20 for Terry and Patricia Cave at 304 N. Fairlane Road, Grantville. A four-bedroom dwelling along with bank barn, riding arena, 35 horse stalls and outbuildings on 24 acres sold for $500,000 to Zackariah Nauss, of Elizabethtown.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 21 for John M. and Ruth L. Fenninger at 428 Yellow Hill Road, Narvon. A two-bedroom modular home on 3.2 acres sold for $350,000 to Jonathan Martin, of Narvon.

Kline, Kreider & Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of three tracts of real estate May 21 for Daniel and Cindy Miller. A 13.6-acre tract at 2184 Welsh Road, Mohnton, with two separate rancher dwellings, sold for $477,000 to Michael Bonte, of Mohnton. A 13.1-acre tract in the Knauers/Kenhorst area sold for $310,000 to Darryl Martin, of Denver. A 3-acre tract in the Knauers/Kenhorst area sold for $130,000 to Donielle Epler, of Reading.