H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction of Lionel trains May 4 at 2090 Grand St., Lancaster. There were 103 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Post War 2322 Lionel Virginia FM train master, $310; pre-war 154 NY Central Lionel locomotive 8E Lionel pre-war, $75, Lionel 2426 whistle tender, $150; Lionel 3672 Bosco Corn products boxcar, $147.55; 462 Lionel Derrick platform set, $100; Lionel 350 engine transfer table, $130; Lionel 0-6-0 Thomas train circus play set model 7-21918, $95; Lionel 6-52133 Knoebels box car No. 3, $61, Lionel 6-52070 Knoebels box car No. 1 First Edition, $67; Lionel 6-18858 GP-20 diesel locomotive 1998 centennial series, $135; Lionel Post war 6475 Pickle car, $50; Lionel 6-8702 locomotive and tender Southern Crescent, $97.50; Lionel Spirit of ’76 Commemorative Series, $145; and Lionel 6-58526 Caw and F Switcher Texas Special NW2 switcher cow and calf with billboard, $290.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction of duck decoys, jewelry and dolls for the Ruth Z. Hoffard estate May 13 at 19 S Jackson St., Strasburg. Several items and prices included: 1978 Jim Pierce decoy, $100; 1977 Horace D. Graham decoy, $230; 1975 widgeon drake by Madison Mitchell, $110; 1978 decoy by Paul Gibson, $200; 1981 full-size Paul Gibson decoy, $1,100; Paul Gibson print of carved ducks, $55; 1980 Capt. Harry R. Jobes decoy, $92; Charlie Joiner decoy, $340; Six Million Dollar Man and Bionic Woman, $230; bracelet collection, $35; 10K and 14K gold jewelry, $42.50; paper dolls, $115, $75 and $50; Barbies and accessories, $210; and Mego superheroes, $1,100.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public auction of real estate April 29 for Robert E. and Wilma Lee at 638 S. State St., Ephrata. An arts and crafts-style dwelling with two-car garage with attached block shop sold for $250,000 to Brescia B. Beckner, of Lititz.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public auction of real estate May 6 for Richard E. Faddis at 260 Yummerdall Road, Lititz. A two-story dwelling with attached two-car garage and two storage sheds on 2 acres sold for $405,000 to Jordan and Blair Weber, of Ephrata.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public auction of real estate May 13 for Viva J. Gerhart at 240 Witmer Road, Reinholds. A 1 1/2-story log dwelling with attached two-car garage on 5.9 acres sold for $340,000 to Travis Trupe, of Narvon.

Lefever & Hart Auctions, of Christiana, conducted a public sale of real estate May 15 for the Howard Dennis Kammerer and Bonnie Lee Kammerer living trust at 19 Camelia Lane, Holtwood. A three-bedroom rancher on 1.1 acres sold for $177,000 to Joash Martin, of Holtwood.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 17 for Michael and Lena Rose Stoltzfus at 13 E. Hammond Drive, Parkesburg. A Cape Cod dwelling with two-car garage along with garage/shop and horse barn on 5 acres sold for $550,000 to Omar Blank, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 18 for Joseph K. and Melanie J. Brubaker at 725 Oak St., Akron. A two-bedroom rancher with one-car garage on a 0.19-acre lot sold for $201,000 to Carl C. Cammauf, of Akron.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 19 for Stephen and Martha Stoltzfus at 11738 Weaver Road, Orrstown. An eight-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath dwelling along with a manufacturing shop, utility building and bank barn on 8 acres sold for $620,000 to Aaron and Grace Shirk, of Shippensburg.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 20 for Robert and Christine Varner at 772 S. Trappe Road, Collegeville. A six-bedroom farm house with bank barn, horse stalls, an apartment, equipment building, shop, garage and outbuildings on 90 acres sold for $2,970,000 to Christopher M. Arader, of West Conshohocken.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 20 for J. Carl and Julia A. Sensenig of Denver at 136 Grist Mill Road, Schuylkill Haven. A three-bedroom Cape Cod cabin/dwelling on 10 acres sold for $257,000 to Kevin Sattizahn, of Schuylkill Haven.

Lefever & Hart Auctions of Christiana, conducted a public sale of real estate May 20 for James and Freda Pletcher at 4107 White Oak Road, Paradise. A four-bedroom house with detached heated garage on 0.40 acres sold for $275,000 to Raymond and Rebecca Esh, of Ronks.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 21 for Daniel and Rachel Stoltzfus at 681 Lancaster Ave., New Holland. A four-bedroom brick dwelling with two-car garage, shop and horse barn on 0.6 acres sold for $350,000 to Nelson and Susan Hoover, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate May 22 for Patricia E. Nichols at 320 E. Mount Airy Road, Stevens. A house and two-bay garage along with barn on 5 acres sold for $640,000 to Marlin and Melissa Stoltzfus, of Stevens.

Jay M. Leary, of New Holland, and Randy Stoltzfus of Leola, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property May 22 for the Clair L. Witmer estate at 1657 Main St., Goodville. A three-bedroom home sold for $216,000 to John Martin, of Saegertown. Several other items and prices included: a 2017 Toyota Camry, $17,900; a 1977 Corvette, $11,000; a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck, $8,900; a Sugar Valley blue-decorated crock, $3,000; a stoneware milk pail, $160; stoneware pitchers, $570 and $380; a Cowden decorated crock, $170, a Demuth snuff jar, $110; a C.I. ship bank, $190; a Planters peanut jar, $105; a Penn fishing reel, $105; brass sleigh bells, $200; and New Holland milk bottles, $100 and $110.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 22 for Linda Funk at 130 River Corner Road, Conestoga. A three-bedroom farm dwelling along with bank barn, equipment building and shop on 41.8 acres along with personal property sold for $1,212,200 to Amauris Sanchez, of Lancaster.

Lefever & Hart Auctions, of Christiana, conducted a public sale of real estate May 22 for Paul and Lynda Whaley at 48 Mount Pleasant Road, Christiana. A rancher on 13.6 acres sold for $870,000 to Steven and Rebecca King, of Kinzers.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property May 22 for the Glenn Parks estate at 116 E. Adele Ave., Manheim. A four-bedroom ranch-style house with a metal pole building sold for $300,000 to Jeff Kazmierzak, of Streator, Illinois. Several other items and prices included: a Case riding tractor, $575; walnut lumber, $500; stained glass arch window, $475; Edison phonograph, $425; G.E. washer, $400; chrome table and chair set, $375; cherry lumber,: $375; modern oak table and chair set, $325; chest freezer, $310; modern bedroom suites, $250 each; peacock bedspread, $150; oak china closets, $130 and $125 each; Marx sanitation truck, $120; and zinc jar lids, $110.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property May 24 for Arthur Frey at 3308 River Road, Conestoga. A house on 1.5 acres sold for $120,000 to Eric Brought, of Conestoga. Several other items and prices included: a 2018 Ford Escape, $23,000; a 2015 American Liberty coin, $2,150; a 2015 gold buffalo coin, $2,150; a 2009 gold eagle coin, $2,150; a 2014 gold eagle coin, $2,150; a Winchester .308 rifle, $1,350; a Marlin Model 93 rifle, $1,200; a Browning Belgium shotgun, $925; a string of sleigh bells, $900; a Winchester 20 gauge shotgun, $850; Victor .22 target pistol, $700; Savage over & under shotgun, $675; and a model 1100 shotgun, $650.