Kline Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 7 for the Douglas T. Yoder estate at 668 Bulltown Road, Elverson. A 2 1/2-story, stone, two-unit dwelling along with bank barn, open front hay shed, shop and two-car garage on 29.3 acres sold for $635,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Omar King, of Honey Brook.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 15 for Leroy R. and Minerva B. Hoover at 643 Fivepointville Road, Denver. A 2 1/2-story dwelling with a shop and a barn/garage on 4 acres sold for $442,500 to Eli Weaver, of East Earl.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 16 for Ralph W. and Mary Jane Gossert at 5942 Michele Drive, Narvon. A country split-foyer dwelling with three bedrooms and two-car garage on 1.18 acres sold for $192,000 to Jesse Ebersole, of Bird-in-Hand.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 19 for Mary M. Stauffer at 2011 Division Highway, Ephrata. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom dwelling along with horse barn and shop on 0.9 acre sold for $275,000 to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Shirk, of Hinkletown.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 20 for Elam F. and Annie M. Huyard at 6194 Meadville Road, Narvon. A three-bedroom dwelling with attached garage and a horse barn on 1.25 acres sold for $235,000 to Lester Stoltzfus, of Honeybrook.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 20 for John and Karen Eby at 667 Wide Hollow Road, East Earl. A two-story, three-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage and utility buildings on 1.2 acres sold for $340,000 to Preston and Katherine Denlinger, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 21 for Robert Q. and Beth A. Landis at 436 Hill Road, Denver. A four-bedroom, two-story Colonial with a four-bay garage/shop on 5.5 acres sold for $577,000 to Quinton and Brenda Rutt, of Lititz.