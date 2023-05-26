Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 4 for Vicki Yaider and Beverly Fenninger at 745 S. Fourth St., Denver. A four-bedroom house with attached garage sold for $329,000 to David Yoder, of Everett.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 8 for the David Smucker estate at 33 N. Fulton St., Manheim. A two-bedroom ranch-style house with attached garage sold for $270,000 to Ray Tyrone and Doris Hintermayer, of Manheim.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 12 for Travis W. and Wendy H. Kinnamon at 1 Woodside Drive, Kirkwood. A stone dwelling and bank barn with horse stalls on 40.5 acres sold for $1,474,450 to Abner Glick, of Drumore.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 15 for Scott D. and Jodi L. Stoltzfus at 3307 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. A four-bedroom dwelling with detached two-car garage on 0.6 acres sold for $297,000 to Joshua L. Fisher, of Paradise.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 16 for Matthew Pfeiffer at 3140 Irishtown Road, Gordonville. A three-bedroom rancher along with two garage/shop buildings and utility building on 0.5 acres sold for $414,000 to Raymond and Emma Stoltzfus, of Lancaster.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of two parcels of real estate May 19 for the Kipp estate at 1194 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. A shop on 1.5 acres and a house, barn and garage on 0.25 acres sold for $750,000 to John and Wanda Findley.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction May 3 for Gretchen Miller on St. John’s Drive, Camp Hill. Several items and prices included: 146-piece sterling Reed & Barton flatware set, $4,140; room-size Oriental rug, $1,725; Mildred Mottahedeh collection dinner set, $777; 76-piece Bernardaud Limoges dinner set, $719; 63-piece Lynn Chase Leopard Lazuli dinner set, $601; sterling water pitcher, $489; five Herend figures, $460; Herend squirrel, $432; twig and bird guild mirror, $432; and miniature chest of drawers, $374.