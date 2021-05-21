Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 12 for John Mark and Ruth S. Beiler at 5609 Strasburg Road, Gap. A three-bedroom dwelling along with barn on 3.6 acres sold for $412,000 to Benuel and Sarah Fisher, of Gap.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 13 for Theodore and Mary Ann Schreiber at 2787 Stevens Summit, Columbia. A three-bedroom house with garage sold for $329,000 to Suk Tamang, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 15 for Robert H. Barton at 2460 Honeysuckle Lane. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage on a 2.23-acre lot sold for $302,000 to A. Scott and Karen J. Good, of Conestoga.