Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate April 28 for the Clifford S. Wike estate at 2487 Heidelberg Ave., Kleinfeltersville. A ranch-style dwelling with two-story barn and storage shed on 4.5 acres sold for $253,000 to Cloyd L. Martin, of Lebanon.

Tim Weaver, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 6 for Elmer M. and Louise W. Martin in Mohnton. A brick rancher with two/three bedrooms on 0.4 acres at 1443 Bowmansville Road sold for $260,000 to Clayton Martin. A three-bedroom mobile home with detached garage on 0.7 acres at 1447 Bowmansville Road sold for $254,000 to Irving and Catherine Weaver.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 10 for Clifford M. Bergeron at 313 Ruby Dam Road, Lititz. A four-bedroom Cape Cod-style house with two-car garage on a 0.34-acre lot sold for $300,000 to RSB Real Estate LLC, of Lititz.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Pine Grove, conducted a public auction of real estate May 10 for the Joan Hollenbach estate at 275 W. Second Mountain Road, Pottsville. A three-bedroom ranch-style house with attached garage sold for $182,000 to Martin Brennan, of Pottsville.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 11 for Michael S. and Abigail Huber at 305-307 Main St., Terre Hill. A two-unit apartment building with two garages on a 0.25-acre lot sold for $293,000 to Michael Wenger, of Terre Hill.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 12 for Mitchell Sheaffer at 657 Poplar St., Denver. A five-bedroom house and several outbuildings on 13.4 acres sold for $743,000 to Michael and Abigail Huber, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 12 for Millard and Mary Hollingshead at 425 W. Girl Scout Road, Stevens. A three-bedroom dwelling with shop/garage and two-car garage on 3.2 acres sold for $500,000 to Scott and Anita Weaver, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 14 for James P. and Janet E. Emery at 2345 Little Hill Road, Narvon. A three-bedroom ranch-style home with one-car garage on a 0.41-acre lot sold for $325,000 to Earl Z. Eby family trust.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction May 2 at 777 E. Park Drive, Harrisburg. There were 57 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Cambro portable bar, $270; Advance commercial stainless steel three-bowl sink, $270; Garland commercial propane broiler oven, $47.50; stainless steel work table, $70; Hobart commercial oven, $245; Hobart commercial dishwasher, $120; Manitowoc ice machine, $845; Glenco commercial refrigerator, $250; Glenco commercial freezer, $310; and Arnold Furniture pedestal table, $22.50.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction May 5. There were 227 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: vintage posters and Mamas & the Papas album, $301; blacklight posters and other posters, $285; La-Z-Boy love seat, $100; Kincaid side table, $20; La-Z-Boy sofa, $110; recliner chair, $45; La-Z-Boy oversized chair, $80; LG 57-inch flatscreen TV, $160; home theater cabinet, $137; Kenmore Coldspot side-by-side refrigerator, $180; Kenmore electric flat top oven, $210; Frigidaire Gallery dishwasher, $125; Longaberger remote and organizer baskets, $336.31; 14-karat gold necklace and 14-karat gold bracelet, $170; and pocket watch and gold watch, $80.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction May 12 for Ethel Poole at 3327 Dublin Road, Darlington, Maryland. There were 181 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Winchester .30-30 rifles, $2,915 and $1,320 each; Heckler & Koch 9mm pistol, $550; Browning .22 rifle, $495; Marlin .22 short rifle, $495; U.S. Navy clothing, $440; Mossberg .20-gauge shotgun, $413; Russian pistol, $361; Nilcon camera, $330; military helmet, $330; Navy patches, $330; commando dagger, $276; woodworking tools, $264; retro glass decanters, $242; and Stanley No. 7 plane: $121.