Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 8 for W. Ray & Doretta B. Weaver at 2010 Robin Drive, Manheim. A raised rancher on a half-acre sold for $180,000 to Mary E. Wenger, of Manheim.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 12 for Lloyd B. Martin at 498 Gristmill Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom, two-story home and detached garage/shop on a 1.05-acre lot sold for $272,000 to Joel Martin, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 13 for Elsie K. Bowman at 475 Church Ave., Ephrata. A 1 1/2-story dwelling with a one-car garage on 0.3 acres sold for $178,500 to Dervin Weaver, of Stevens.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 14 of two properties for Nathaniel L. and Aylina C. Enck: May 14. A three-bedroom, ranch-style home with three-bay garage on 0.71 acres at 702 Smokestown Road, Denver, sold for $170,000 to Phillip Mast, of Denver. A 0.19-acre unimproved vacant lot along Smokestown Road sold for $10,000 to Nevin Schelegelm, of Robesonia.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate May 14 for Marlin and Nancy Becker at 1047 Mountain Road, Manheim. A three-bedroom, split-foyer dwelling with two-car garage on 1.9 acres sold for $290,000 to Mary Haldeman, of Manheim.