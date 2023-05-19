Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 25 for Wendell L. and Maria J. Good at 402 W. Maple Grove Road, Denver. A three-bedroom Cape Cod home with two-car garage on 0.5 acres sold for $460,000 to Brendon and Kayleen Martin, of Stevens.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 1 for the Charles Lowe estate at 3125 Woodridge Drive, Landisville. A four-bedroom house with garage sold for $360,000 to John and Christine Guenard, of Lancaster.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate May 2 for Rebecca Rogers at 5815 Clarkson Drive, East Petersburg. A five-bedroom house sold for $270,000 to Jeremy and Katrina Flick, of Manheim.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, conducted a public sale of real estate May 4 for Joanne A. Brossman at 114 Maple Farm Road, Ephrata. A dwelling with six garage bays sold for $355,000 to Bird City Limited Liability.

Reist Auctioneers LLC, of Lancaster, conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property May 6 for Laura M. Neff at 1124 Scenic Trail, Drumore. A three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage sold for $405,000 to Kenneth and Christelle Harnish. Several other items and prices included a Scag zero-turn riding mower, $3,000; and an oak side-by-side, $975.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 11 for Allen and Lizzie Shirk at 111 E. Black Creek Road, East Earl. A five-bedroom house along with barn and shop with office space on 3 acres sold for $705,000 to Levi Kauffman.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 11 for Benuel J. and Lynn Beiler at 393 Shirktown Road, Narvon. A three-bedroom bi-level rental house with detached garage on 1.30 acres sold for $407,000 to Jennifer Peidl, of Honey Brook.

Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate May 15 for Travis and Alyssa Fisher at 3017 Pinch Road, Manheim. A three-bedroom dwelling with shed on 1.64 acres sold for $168,000 to Travis Wenger.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale April 22 for the Glenn Horst estate at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: three Hattie Brunner paintings, $4,800 to $15,500; five Jim Keller paintings, $1,000 to $2,900; Jay McVey Cloister painting, $425; a framed 1903 Lancaster County Fair poster, $925; a painted tin trolley by Jim Keller, $450; photo albums of trolley pictures, $900 and $1,100; a Christian Horst Bible with fraktur bookplate, $2,550; a 1930s-era A’s autographed baseball, $950; a George Hoff grandfather clock, $3,100; a Victor Victrola with horn and cabinet, $2,150; and a Martin D-18 guitar, $3,900.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques and personal property April 26 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: World War I documents, $700; an amber bitters bottle, $675; five Christmas candy boxes, $2,200; four Christmas candy boxes, $1,600; a Bell redware crock, $290; a sterling flatware set, $1,650; two “Passing Scene” books, $1,750; a Sheraton corner cupboard, $325; and a red painted pie safe, $425.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of toys, tractors and hunting items May 13 for David Brubaker at 430 Panorama Drive, Denver. Several items and prices included: John Deere 320-S tractor, $6,100; John Deere 420-S tractor, $2,600; Remington AB 7MM rifle, $825; Remington model 870 Wingmaster 12-gauge, $335; John Deere WA-14 toy tractor, $425; John Deere 1939 model B 1/8th scale tractor, $350; Allis-Chalmers WD45 1/8th scale tractor, $425; Allis-Chalmers Franklin Mint toy All-Crop combine, $1,000; whitetail shoulder mount, $575; and black bear mount, $350.