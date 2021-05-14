Double E Auction Service, of Bird-in-Hand, conducted a public sale of real estate May 4 for Daren and Michelle Good at 25 Buch Mill Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom rancher with storage shed on 0.52 acres sold for $310,000 to Daniel and Fannie King.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 8 for Edward and Lydia Good, of Leola, at 167 Jenny Lane, McAlisterville. A ranch-style hunting cabin on 1 acre sold for $120,000 to Lamar and Edith Weaver, of Leola.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 8 for Nelson L. and Erma J. Mohler at 235 Hawthorn St., New Holland. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car garage on a 0.32-acre lot sold for $372,000 to Glenn and June Horst, of Kinzers.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 8 for John E. Messner at 5006 Highland Drive, Mohnton. A 1 1/2-story dwelling with two-car garage on a 0.3-acre lot sold for $185,000 to Kelly Hartranft, of Sinking Spring.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 10 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a Hires Root Beer sign, $300; a Holstein sign, $300; a tray of comic books, $300; a vintage Coca-Cola sign, $370; a Martin guitar, $1,400; two appliqued quilts, $1,450 and $325; a paper mache Santa, $250; an iron spatula, $240; an Edge 3 mobility cart, $825; and an iron adjustable candle stand, $310.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 17 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a flying geese quilt, $400; a brown pottery vase, $500; a German Bible with bookplate, $375; a large cut-glass bowl, $240; a large Shell sign, $875; an Illinois pocket watch, $750; a set of Lenox dinnerware, $375; a Broyhill slat-front desk, $350; a two-piece leather living room set, $375; and a four-piece cherry bedroom set, $800.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of toys, collectibles and household goods March 20 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: six die-cast cars, $220; six Hell Boy action figures, $400; seven Marvel Legends action figures, $240; Muppet Show figures, $290; five Evil action figures, $450; eight Hot Wheels, $210; and a Buddy L Transport and cars, $350.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 25 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a John Deere saw mill model, $300; a Case steam roller, $350; a New Holland baler, $700; a set of reindeer china, $900; two Halloween costumes, $425 and $375; a Wapak Indian fry pan, $350; a four-piece cherry bedroom set, $1,450; a two-piece living room set, $675; a five-piece walnut dinette set, $420; a green-painted Windsor chair, $350; a Millermatic welder, $950; a Miller plasma cutter, $800; and a 22-ton Huskee log splitter, $575.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 31 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: two lots of baseball cards, $700 and $320; a C.F. Martin mandolin, $470; a box of flax, $310; a blue and white quilt, $600; a 2-gallon jug, $600; a motorcycle riding outfit, $400; a three-piece twig style chair and rocker, $350; and a Troybilt rototiller, $450.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools April 7 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an oil portrait, $775; a set of Royal Copenhagen china, $3,100; sterling silver candelabras, $2,900; a large abstract painting, $1,100; two pocket watches, $2,200 and $550; three flats of prisms, $300; two midcentury arm chairs, $1,700 and $1,200; a comb-back Windsor settee, $500; a pair of ornate table lamps, $1,700; a wrought-iron patio set, $600; stereo equipment, $950; and a John Deere lawn tractor, $475.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools April 14 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an Indian Chief radiator cap, $350; a surveyors transit with tripod, $325; a painting on board, $425; a painting on canvas, $400; watch parts, $950; a watchmaker's work bench, $450; a Seth Thomas wall clock, $425; sterling silver flatware, $525; a Fender electric guitar, $975; a maple-leaf quilt, $400; a rainbow star quilt, $400; a six-piece cherry bedroom set, $900; a 10-piece cherry dining room set, $1,150; a midcentury sofa, $360; and a pair of midcentury arm chairs, $825.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction May 1 for Ned Foltz at 225 N. Peartown Road, Reinholds. Several items and prices included: Foltz redware two-piece train, $2,200; W. Gottshall carved eagle, $1,130; Foltz redware Easter rabbit charger, $770; Foltz lady bank, $525; W. Gottshall carved rabbit, $470; Barbara Strawser painting, $360; Foltz rabbit plate, $330; Gottshall carved pig, $320; Walter Gottshall owl box, $300; Foltz redware charger, $300; Foltz redware twisted handle bowl, $300; W. Gottshall carved peacock, $290; and W. Gottshall rabbit on cart, $275.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of a gold and silver collection for John J. Nolt May 7 at 4305 Division Highway, East Earl. Several items and prices included: gold coin set, $4,900; book of Peace dollars, $1,600; book of Franklin halves, $430; 1898-S $20 gold coin, $2,200; 1893 $10 gold coin, $1,125; 1895 $5 gold coin, $545; 1903-O Morgan $1 coin, $850; 1893 Morgan $1 coin, $445; five Barber half dollars, $200; 1888-S Morgan $1 coin, $520; and 1931 gold sovereign coin, $495.