Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 7 for the James and Margaret Klonaris estate at 1051 Zook Road, Atglen. A five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath dwelling on 3 acres sold for $640,000 to Dave Zook, of Gap. A separate 1-acre tract sold for $179,000 to Kenton Kreider, of Lancaster.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of two tracts of real estate May 7 for the Adolf E. Frey estate at 137 Main St., Refton. A limestone dwelling on 1.6 acres sold for $407,000 to Magnolia Properties, of Quarryville. A second tract consisting of 0.5 acres sold for $57,000 to Magnolia Properties, of Quarryville.