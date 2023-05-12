Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 27 for Lance O. and Sheila L. Yarus at 700 Laurel Ridge Road, Reinholds. A house, bank barn and horse barn on 160.7 acres sold for $3,000,000.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate April 27 for Leon B. and Mary Z. Eberly at 1264 W. Leesport Road, Leesport. A three-bedroom house with two-car garage on 2 acres sold for $325,000 to Andrea Schaeffer, of Wyomissing.

Witman Auctioneers, of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate April 29 for C&D Rentals LLC. Six three-level townhouse enclaves at Hunter Creek sold for $1,108.000.

Properties at 620 and 640 Kentwell Drive, York, sold to Christian Miller, of Strasburg, and Jonathan King, of Paradise.

Properties at 500, 510, 520 and 530 Kentwell Drive, York, sold to Brandon Hershey, of York.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 2 for the Victor D. Webb estate at 248 Loop Road, Quarryville. A three-bedroom modular home and three-bay garage on 0.95 acres sold for $254,000 to Steven Beiler, of Quarryville.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 3 for Janice L. Shupp at 45 Sandra Circle, Denver. A rancher with a one-car garage on 0.4 acres sold for $250,000 to Philip Weaver, of Denver.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 4 for Bennet Weaver at 4302-4312 Division Highway, East Earl. A multiproperty dwelling with a commercial/retail building known as “The Packing House Shops” along with two dwellings with three residential units on 0.68 acres sold for $485,000 to John Smucker, of East Earl.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 4 for Bennet Weaver at 4298 Division Highway, East Earl. A three-unit commercial/retail zoned rental property with small barn on 0.43 acres sold for $264,000 to Andrew Hoover, of East Earl.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 5 for John and Anna Brubaker at 1433 Mountain Road, Port Royal. A three-bedroom, two-bath house on 10 acres along with personal property sold for $405,000 to Korey and Megan Martin, of Thompsontown.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate May 5 for David Mersky at 97 Compass Road, Parkesburg. A four-bedroom, two-bath house with one-car attached garage and storage barn sold for $590,000 to Daniel Stoltzfus.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 6 for the Donald Bender estate at 422 Washington Ave., Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with attached two-car carport on 0.24 acres sold for $222,000 to Lester and Dorothy Ball, of Lititz.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate May 6 for the Martha Zimmerman estate at 371 Goods Road, Ephrata. A four-bedroom, two-bath house along with horse barn and shed on 1.3 acres sold for $680,000 to Titus and Esther Sauder.