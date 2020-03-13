Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata, on Feb. 26. There were 378 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a toy anti-aircraft machine gun, $260; a 14K gold pocket watch, $575; a cobalt decorated pitcher, $260; a decorated Cowden & Wilcox jug, $250; a Turf cigarettes sign, $525; an Old Gold cigarette sign, $270; a Texaco Sky Chief sign, $250; a three-piece cherry bedroom set, $360; a painted pine bedroom set, $475; a Rupp Hustler minibike, $725; and a 2011 Kia Sorento, $5,700.

Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim, conducted a multiestate auction at Enck’s Banquet Center, Manheim: Feb. 29. Several items and prices included: an Abner Zook 3-D diorama auction scene, $12,100; Luke Gottshall horses and log wagon, $990; a David Gottshall auction painting, $880; Abner Zook drawings, $850 and $550 each; a Manheim National Bank note, $690; a small Aaron Zook circular mill painting, $550; a Walter Gottshall rooster carving, $550; a Strawser bird tree, $500; a drake pin tale decoy, $470; a corner cupboard, $360; Cowden & Wilcox blue decoration crocks, $305 each; a brass locomotive whistle, $250; and a Victorian bedroom suite, $250.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Brownstown, conducted a public sale of real estate for John Lee and Mary Jane Lantz at 747 Mount Vernon Road, Gap, Feb. 29. A three-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage, a garage/shop and horse barn on 2.1 acres sold for $440,000 to Leroy and Fannie Stoltzfus, of Gap.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate at 320 Clay School Road, Ephrata, March 6. A four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, 2 1/2-story home, two-car garage and workshop on 9.5 acres sold for $825,000 to Stephen and Susie Zook, of New Holland.