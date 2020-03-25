Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of firearms and accessories March 7 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 435 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a Winchester Model 64 .219 zip rifle, $2,700; a Winchester Model 94 .32 rifle, $2,050; a Winchester Model 65 .32 rifle, $3,800; a Winchester 1894 .38-55 rifle, $2,200; a Winchester 1894 .25-.35 rifle, $1,350; a U.S. Remington 30-06 sniper rifle, $4,100; a Browning Citori 625 shotgun, $2,050; a Browning 20-gauge shotgun, $1,550; a Colt 1911-A1 .45-caliber pistol, $1,700; a Gibbs flintlock long rifle, $2,150; a Benelli Super Black Eagle II, $1,250; an H&A .44-40 revolver, $1,450; a Smith & Wesson 357 revolver, $1,050; and a Tower P1839 musket, $1,250.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, household goods and tools March 11 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata.. There were 333 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: two Gulf uniforms, $310 each; a C. Gulf shirt, $330; a gold ring, $230; a pool stick holder, $260; an R.S. Prussia coffee pot, $160; a modern rolltop desk, $230; a cherry bedroom set, $225; a set of queen bedding, $210; a softwood low dry sink, $210; and a wicker bedroom set, $220.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate March 12 for the Martha E. Faucett estate at 216 Geist Road. A ranch-style dwelling with detached two-car garage on 1 acre sold for $240,000 to Dale Russell, of New Holland.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 18 for Mark A. and Audrey Martin at 146 Ebersole Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom brick rancher with attached two-car garage on a 1.05-acre lot sold for $319,000 to Brent Martin, of Ephrata.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 19 for Mildred E. Martin at 32 Cocalico Creek Road, Ephrata. A three-bedroom, 1 1/2-story house and barn on 1.06 acres sold for $214,000 to Reid Meyer, of Akron.

Stauffer Auctioneers LLC, of Newmanstown, conducted a public sale of real estate March 21 for Amos and Carolyn Hurst at 140 Rothsville Station Road, Lititz. A three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home with garage and barn on 3.3 acres sold for $631,000 to Elmer and Betty Zimmerman, of Lititz.