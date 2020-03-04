Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 28 for Daniel K. and Linda K. Beiler at 236 Calvary Road, Oxford. A three-story, renovated bank barn converted to a two-bedroom dwelling, as well as a horse barn, hot house and garden shed, on 3.71 acres sold for $235,000 to Phase One LLC.
Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 29 for Steven and Deborah Clark at 132 Edgewood Drive, New Holland. A one-story, three-bedroom rancher with two-car garage and utility building on a 0.4-acre lot sold for $255,000 to Daniel Beede, of Lancaster.