Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 4 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 362 registered bidders. Several items and prices included a Martin guitar, $525; six Jadite cups, $160; a set of sterling flatware, $525; a Hamilton pocket watch, $180; a Walthum pocket watch, $150; a Gaudy Dutch plate, $180; four Texas Campaign plates, $220; a green and red quilt, $190; a child’s wagon, $160; and a modern carved dining room set, $300.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency March 5 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. There were 198 registered bidders. Several items and prices included a 1909-S VDB penny, $825; an 1859-C $1 gold piece, $1,850; a 2006 Buffalo 1-ounce gold proof, $1,800; a 1988 Olympic three-piece set, $410; an 1853 $2 1/2 gold piece, $350; a 1914-D penny, $220; an 1825 penny, $230; an 1842 XF silver dollar, $600; an 1846 XF silver dollar, $420; and an 1878-S trade dollar, $260.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a multiestate auction March 7 at Enck’s Banquet Center, Manheim. Several items and prices included an Abner Zook 3-D folk art diorama, dated 1978, $19,800; a rare Abner and Aaron Zook Conestoga wagon, pulled by a team of six horses, dated 1952, $11,000; a George Hoff Lancaster tall case grandfather clock, $8,800; a Martin Shreiner Lancaster tall-case grandfather clock, $5,500; a Steve and Lem Ward duck decoy, $6,325; a two-part Dutch cubboard, $3,200; a double-sided Coca-Cola sign, $2,750; a Joseph Lehn water bucket, $2,100; a scarce covered-bridge sign, $1,975; a goose wing ax stamped D. Lichey, $1,800; a 1762 Stiegel & Stedman deed, $1,425; a Buddy L pressed steel screen-side truck, $880; a framed arrowhead display, $660; and a string of sleigh bells, $600.

Tim Weaver Auction Service LLC, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 13 for Bonita Miller at 605 Schaeffer Road, Lebanon. A 2 1/2-story, four-bedroom house, bank barn, dairy barn, heifer barn, tobacco barn, slurry store and four silos sold for $2.32 million to Nelson and Rosene Siegrist.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 16 for Justin D. and Sarah C. Kolb at 218 E. Main St., Terre Hill. A three-bedroom, semidetached house sold for $125,000 to Dean Zimmerman, of Bowmansville.