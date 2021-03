Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 25 for Linford R. Moyer at 328 Plum St. A two-bedroom townhouse sold for $143,000 to Ken Hollinger, of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 1 for Jonas L. and Feenie S. Zook at 1264 E. Earl Road, East Earl. A three-bedroom house with detached four-bay garage/barn on a 1-acre lot sold for $330,000 to Gerald Leid, of New Holland.