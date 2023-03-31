Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 22 for Jacob and Annie King at 101 Spook Lane, Ephrata. A five-bedroom farmhouse along with barn and garage/shop on 10 acres sold for $1,100,000 to Michael and Rachel Miller.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 23 for the Mennonite Foundation at 31 N. 11th St., Akron. A three-bedroom home on a 0.21-acre lot sold for $247,000 to Jay and Cindy Laughman, of Ephrata.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 23 for the Barry Gast estate at 1852 Hossler Road, Manheim. A three-bedroom house with two-car garage, along with four cars, guns, coins and other personal property, sold for $270,000 to Lynford Hoover, of Manheim.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 24 for Sol and Elizabeth Stoltzfus at 3750 PA 240, Commodore. Two separate parcels, a ranch home on 0.5 acres and a 152-acre organic farm, sold for $750,000 to Benuel Lapp, of Narvon.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 25 for George J. and Luise Terlikosky at 532 Westfield Drive, New Holland. A three-bedroom home with one-car garage on a 0.23-acre lot sold for $261,000 to Wendy M. Sensenig, of Denver.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Services, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 25 for Joseph H. and Rhiannon Delong at 627 King Pen Road, Quarryville. A seven-bedroom double farmhouse along with two-bedroom tenant house, barn and three silos on 208 acres, as well as farm equipment, tools and household items, sold for $4,700,000 to Dustin and Cody Musser, of Mount Joy.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of an excavator, trucks, trailers and boats March 21 at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland. Several items and prices included: Takeuchi TB 135 mini excavator, $16,775; 2007 Ford F-250 trucks with utility beds, $11,275 and $10,230 each; 2006 Ford F-250 extended pickup truck, $3,245; Worksaver post driver, $2,420; 2004 Rockwood trailer, $1,705; 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass, $1,458; Glastron GS 249 boat, $1,320; homemade dual-axle trailer, $715; farm bed wagon, $688; USA Huffy motorized bike, $495; and plastic barrel child’s train, $468.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of coins and jewelry March 20 at 664 Fruitville Pike, Manheim. Several items and prices included: American gold eagle coins, $1,210; 1912 $5 gold coin, $550; 1910 $2.50 gold coin, $523; 1880 $5 liberty coin, $523; 1905 $2.50 liberty coin, $495; 1890 Carson City silver dollar, $440; 1891 Carson City silver dollar, $385; 1861 $1 Indian princess coin, $308; 1853 $1 liberty coin, $264; American gold eagle $5; and standard ball watch, $231.