Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate and farm equipment Feb. 18 for Irvin Ringler at 91 Worman Road, Douglassville. A two-unit farmhouse and several outbuildings on 106.5 acres sold for $1,980,900 to Raymond Zimmerman, of New Holland.

Horning Farm Agency Auctioneers, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 25 for Oliver Mast at 5036 Chelsea Drive, Mohnton. A four-bedroom ranch home with three-car garage on 1.94 acres sold for $430,000 to Bonita Bradley, of Wapwallopen.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction Feb. 16 for Ernest Ober at 1034 W. Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg. Several items and prices included: Case 1835 C skid loader, $11,100; Jacob Gorgas tall case clock, $6,400; walnut corner cupboard, $3,500; walnut 3/4 high case of drawers, $920; Winchester model 94 .32-caliber rifle, $890; Winchester model 88 .308-caliber rifle: $860; Big Dog zero-turn mower, $720; International 56 two-row corn planter, $690; oak Hoosier kitchen cabinet, $600; Honda 90 motorbike, $515; and Windsor comb-back chair, $515.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, held an auction Feb. 23 for the Joseph Bavette estate at 2307 Putnam Road, Forest Hill, Maryland. There were 153 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: 100-ounce Engelhard silver bar, $2,585; lot of Mercury Roosevelt dimes, $935; 1795 drape bust silver dollar, $633; 1903-S Morgan silver dollar, $440; 1893-O Morgan silver dollar: $440; 14-karat men’s gold rings, $358 to $440; 1879 Carson City silver dollar, $385; 1893 Carson City silver dollar, $358; 10-karat and 14-karat men’s diamond rings: $242 to $275 each; Hamilton 10-karat gold-filled pocket watch, $143; 1875-S silver 25 cent piece, $143; and lot of pins, medals, ribbons and wings, $121.