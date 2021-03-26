Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public auction of real estate March 18 for Michael Bonfanti at 218 E. New St., Lititz. A semi-detached three-bedroom house with detached garage sold for $206,000 to Hunter Creek Partners LLC, of Lititz.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of real estate March 18 for Lillie Mae Good at 134 Scenic View Drive, Ephrata. A three-bedroom rancher with in-law quarters on 1 acre sold for $256,000 to Ready Enterprise, of Ephrata.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Feb. 3 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a set of Witherby firmer chisels, $725; a pair of hog scraper candlesticks, $475; a Marx wind-up motorcycle, $350; a cast-iron Hubley motorcycle, $375; a Dad's root beer clock, $275; a set of china, $325; a five-piece bedroom set, $625; an extension table and eight chairs, $460; and a Honda snow blower, $775.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a cataloged antique sale Feb. 5-6 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a folk art Peter Brubacher horse, $8,200; a shaker bucket, $1,450; a pelican watercolor fraktur, $2,000; an ink and watercolor folk art drawing, $3,300; a Simons carved dog cane, $2,000; a Martin Brechall watercolor taufschein, $1,400; a Cowden & Wilcox decorated bird jug, $3,200; a Simmons bird on perch walking stick, $1,500; a red wash spice cabinet, $1,000; a sack back Windsor arm chair, $1,300; a red-painted blanket chest, $2,000; two Zook 3D carvings, $8,100 and $5,800; a Jacob Kling cherry tall-case clock, $2,250; a steeple on steeple clock, $1,300; and an oil on canvas of G. Washington, $8,800.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Feb. 17 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a wooden standing robot, $450; a Putnam Dye cabinet, $370; a Ginger slot machine, $450; a hat stretcher, $300; a blue-decorated crock, $400; a painting of G. Washington, $900; a cherry queen-size poster bed, $3,325; a cherry Queen Anne high boy, $350; a set of four leather arm chairs, $500; a six-piece oak dinette set, $375; a two-piece oak bedroom set, $325; a five-piece cherry bedroom set, $425; a yellow grained and painted kitchen cabinet, $350; and a John Deere garden tractor, $1,550.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of toys, collectibles, household goods and tools Feb. 20 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: an early Snow White music box, $675; a set of sterling flatware, $975; a vintage Barbie case and contents, $550; Zippo lighters, $410; five Munster dolls, $390; 21 Star Wars figurines, $350; 12 Spawn action figures, $300; a radio-controlled tank, $300; and six Muppets figures, $475.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools Feb. 24 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: a set of sterling Lenox cups, $750; a Selmer brass saxophone, $725; a Green Stamp album, $230; a National coffee grinder, $280; a cast-iron cannon, $270; a refinished oak ice box, $290; a reproduction pie safe, $240; a seven-piece. Harden dining rooms set, $400; a four-piece cherry bedroom set, $875; and a seven-piece pine bedroom set, $340.

Horst Auctioneers conducted a public sale of coins and currency Feb. 25 at Horst Auction Center, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: a 1928 silver dollar, $325; a Mercury dime set, $290; $23 face value half dollars, $600; nine silver dollars, $300; two 1884-CC silver dollars, $300 and $260; a complete set of Franklin half dollars, $425; a complete set of Walking Liberty half dollars, $400; $2 1928-G note, $550; $10 1922 gold note, $875; $20 1922 Gold note, $525; an 1884-CC silver dollar, $350; and a set of Washington quarters, $375.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of restored tractors and antiques March 20 for Linda Martin at 2000 W. Route 897, Denver. Several items and prices included: a 1929 Ford Model-A, $17,000; a John Deere model 730 tractor, $8,000; an Oliver model 55 tractor, $5,000; a 2010 Honda four-wheeler, $5,200; a 10-foot three-point Bush Hog mower, $4,300; a Hardee boom mower with 12-foot arm, $12,000; a 1/8-scale toy Massey-Harris tractor, $600; a Civil War long rifle with bayonet, $1,200; an 1802 Draped Bust Dime, $1,950; an 1805 German Bible, $1,600; a Kurtz-Wanner water pump, $2,750; and a Keystone binder support wheel, $625.