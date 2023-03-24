Auctions by Coblentz, of Narvon, conducted a public sale of real estate Feb. 25 for the Florence Scarcella estate at 156 Germany Hollow Road, Honey Brook. A three-bedroom farmhouse, outbuildings and a second house on 38 acres sold for $2.5 million.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 7 for J. Matthew and Sheila D. Horst at 115 Olde School Lane, Narvon. A three-bedroom dwelling with two-car garage on 0.4 acres sold for $305,000 to Travis and Kara Hurst, of East Earl.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of real estate March 9 for the H. Robert Linton estate at 147 Bender Mill Road, Lancaster. A brick ranch-style house with attached one-car garage sold for $305,000 to Brandon and Katrina Hanks, of Conestoga.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 13 for Benuel Zook at 964 and 970 Churchtown Road, Narvon. Two 1.6-acre wooded lots sold for $128,000 to HPW Properties LLC, of Lancaster.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Bowmansville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 14 for Lance O. Yarus at 410 Cumberland St., Lebanon. A 7,700-square-foot commercial building sold for $510,000 to Cocalico Holding Co., of Reinholds.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 16 for Shirley Arters at 351 Brandamore Road, Honey Brook. A three-bedroom house and bank barn on 30 acres sold for $1,500,000 to John and Sara King.

Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers, of Stevens, conducted a public sale of real estate March 16 for Shirley Arters in Honey Brook. An 18.3-acre tract with garage sold for $520,000 to Lester Helm, of Honey Brook.

Beiler-Campbell Auction Service, of Quarryville, conducted a public sale of real estate March 16 for John K. and Malinda B. King at 1011 Prawls Hollow Road, Peach Bottom. A six-bedroom, two-bath dwelling along with barn with eight horse stalls, garage area and two greenhouses on 11.9 acres sold for $1,135,000 to David Glick, of Quarryville.

Witman Auctioneers Inc., of Manheim, conducted a public sale of real estate March 16 for Barbara and Edward Evock at 740 Hansom Drive, Lancaster. A three-bedroom, two-bath split-level house with detached garage sold for $287,000 to Mu Kaw Hloo, of Lancaster.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 1 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: vintage pencil sharpener, $900; Lionel Santa Fe train set, $475; Mickey Mouse child’s tea set, $300; five comic books, $1,650; set of sleigh bells, $525; Reading Beer clock, $300; WGSA Advertising wall clock, $525; scalding trough bookcase, $400; eight-piece oak dining room set, $850; and oak kitchen cabinet, $425.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods and tools March 8 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: porcelain beauty parlor sign, $425; Rockford Watch Co. watch and case, $475; 32-drawer cabinet, $700; blacksmith anvil, $170; a three-piece wicker patio set, $230; three-piece maple bedroom set, $300; four-piece French bedroom set, $400; and leather recliner, $240.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antiques, furniture and personal property March 11 for the Joyce Bahney estate at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: set of Gorham flatware, $1,400; blue decorated pitcher, $300; antique fabric doll, $575; miniature carved cigar store Indian, $400; Stickley oak coffee table, $425; Henkel Harris bachelor’s chest, $500; nine-piece Henkel Harris dining room set, $2,500; Stickley kitchen island set, $1,950; and large cigar store Indian, $900.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers, of New Holland, conducted a public sale of antiques and personal property March 15 for Allen Z. Martin at 74 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. Several items and prices included: Aaron Zook 16-inch 3D covered bridge wood carving, $2,600; Titanic model ship, $1,000; Harry Kreider (Quarryville, Pennsylvania) model Conestoga wagon, $2,100; Pride power scooter, $700; lighted curio, $500; five-piece cherry bedroom suite, $675; dinette set and hutch, $750; cherry desk and bookcase, $750; and two-piece recliner set, $800.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of coins and currency March 16 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: 1911-S $20 gold piece, $2,450; 1898 $10 gold piece, $1,100; 1909-D $10 gold piece, $1,500; 1910-D gold piece, $1,675; 1889-CC silver dollar, $1,400; 1979 1-ounce Krugerrand, $2,100; two 1877 cents, $950 and $550; two 1909-S VDB cent, $1,400 and $1,225; 1972 double die penny, $1,025; 1882 Carrolltown National Note, $725; and 1902 $10 Ephrata National Note, $525.

Horst Auctioneers, of Ephrata, conducted a public sale of antique tools March 18 at Horst Auction Center. Several items and prices included: P. Ferree goosewing ax, $2,300; Fink goosewing ax, $1,900; Mellinger goosewing ax, $1,100; carpenter’s tool chest, $400; embossed shingling hatchets, $525; hornless anvil, $350; Norris smoothing plane, $325; three bench planes, $500; English Rosewood block plane, $475; and Swilly goosewing ax, $400.