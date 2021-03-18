H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted a public auction of real estate March 4 for Steve and Patricia Szobocsan at 235 Black Swamp Road, Bainbridge. A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch-style home with a large heated shop on 5 acres sold for $396,000.

Tim Weaver Auction Service, of New Holland, conducted a public auction of real estate March 10 for James M. and Malinda L. Peachey at 57 E. Rosebud Road, Myerstown. A four-bedroom house along with bank barn, horse barn, garage and silo on 24.5 acres sold for $470,000 to Daryl and Michele Grumbine.

H.K. Keller, of Lancaster, conducted an auction March 9 at 21 Columbia Ave., Mount Joy, for the Chunko estate. There were 224 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: a 2003 Toyota RAV4, $4,500; 14K and 10K gold jewelry, $650; a wooden saddle maker’s bench, $77; cast-iron horses, $60; cast-iron cat and porcelain cat, $70; a Pioneer turntable, record albums and cabinet, $145; a wooden bench with shelf, $330; a vintage wooden frame with mirror, $65; two-piece hutch, $925; a wood and enamel top cabinet, $130; and antique child’s wooden table and chairs, $110.