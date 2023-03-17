Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for the Ivan N. Weaver estate at 805 Lakeview Drive, Lancaster, on March 9. A three-bedroom rancher with attached one-car garage on a 0.32-acre lot sold for $211,000 to Mena Elia of Fredericksburg.

Double E Auction Service of Bird-in-Hand conducted a public sale of real estate for John and Nancy Fisher at 5795 White Oak Road, Paradise, on March 10. A four-bedroom rancher, barn, shop, sheds, harness shop equipment and supplies, and books sold for $507,000 to Amos and May Beiler.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate and personal property for Weiser’s Real Estate Co. LLC at 805 Main St., Akron, on March 10. A 7,000-square-foot commercial/retail building known as Weiser’s Market on 0.59 acres sold for $830,000 to the Rice family of Lancaster. Several other items and prices included: Berkel deli slicer, $925; Hobart deli slicer, $525; 20-quart Hobart mixer, $2,200; 40-quart Hobart mixer, $4,000; food processor, $300; Toledo meat band saw, $1,250; meat grinder/mixer, $2,900; Hollymatic patty machine, $1,300; butcher table, $450; two-beverage coolers, $700 each; and Hobart chopper/slicer, $700.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for Weiser’s Real Estate LLC at 20 N. Ninth St., Akron, on March 10. A three-bedroom cottage on 0.13 acre sold for $160,000 to the Rice family of Lancaster.

Martin & Rutt Auctioneers of New Holland conducted a public sale of real estate for New Holland United Methodist Church at 124 W. Main St., New Holland, on March 11. A three-bedroom cottage home with detached two-car garage on a 0.21-acre lot sold for $270,000 to Aaron Stoltzfus of New Holland.

Witman Auctioneers Inc. of Manheim conducted a public sale of jewelry, glassware and collectibles at 1013 Concordia Drive, Towson, Maryland, on March 2. There were 340 registered bidders. Several items and prices included: Asian rice cups and tapestry, $2,860; 14k watch chain, $1,265; 68-piece silver Kirk flatware set, $1,155; 10k pendant and chain, $1,155; D.A.R. Confederacy pins, $550; 14k miscellaneous jewelry, $550; 20k necklace, $523; wooden Asian carving plaque, $468; brass Asian trinket boxes, $468; and Carnival peacock bowl, $385.